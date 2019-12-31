7. SLU'S SWEET RUN

Travis Ford’s third St. Louis University men’s basketball team had been whittled down by injuries and departures by the time the sixth-seeded Billikens arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the Atlantic 10 conference tournament. And? SLU snapped off four wins in four days, beating Richmond, Dayton, Davidson and finally St. Bonaventure in the championship game.
The photo of Ford dog-piling with his players will be remembered for a very long time. The surge secured the program’s first return to the NCAA tournament since the 2013-14 season.