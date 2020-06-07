SMALL STEPS TAKEN — BIGGER STEPS NEEDED

QUESTION: Any hope at all for major-league baseball in 2020? Doesn't look/sound promising.
GORDO: I believe both sides have acknowledged the other's position and both have taken a small step to address it. But big steps are needed. To me, there has to be a middle ground there to be reached — especially if the owners will let players opt out with pay (for medical reasons) and or without pay (not worth the risk). The latter opt-outs would allow the owners to run a cheaper payroll, which would cut their losses some. It would create a weird season, but the season was already going to be weird.
There is a deal to be made there. What's distressing is they are still disagreeing on what they supposedly agreed upon earlier. That is never a good sign in collective bargaining.
Follow-up: Wouldn't it make sense to go ahead and get the collective bargaining agreement done now as opposed to waiting? If there is going to be a work stoppage, it makes sense to me to tack it on to this break, as opposed to risking another one next year.
GORDO: Sure, it would be great if baseball could resolve all grievances and iron out a new CBA that ensures labor peace. But right now there doesn't seem to be much trust at the table. There are hard-liners on both sides. If the owners and players can't figure out how to compromise during an emergency, that's an ominous sign about the more normal bargaining to come (after the 2021 season).
