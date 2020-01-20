SO . . . FORGET ABOUT ARENADO AND OZUNA?
0 comments

SO . . . FORGET ABOUT ARENADO AND OZUNA?

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 4 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna points to the bench as he celebrates his first inning homer during Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Are the Cardinals really trying to re-sign Ozuna and was there any real conversation with Colorado about Arenado?

COMMISH: I don't think the Cardinals are actively courting either one.

There likely is a smallish (in years) offer out to Ozuna and any deal with Colorado and the Cardinals taking on a $30 to $35 million contract in Arenado would require the Rockies taking on some Cardinals high salaries such as Fowler or Carpenter.

To a follow-up question about the price for Arenado, Commish reminded fans:

The Cardinals have traded seven prospects for Ozuna and Goldschmidt in the past two offseasons. They aren't likely to make it a total of 10 for somebody like Arenado. Their philosophy is not to win at all costs but to contend as many years as possible.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports