SO . . . FORGET ABOUT ARENADO AND OZUNA?

QUESTION: Are the Cardinals really trying to re-sign Ozuna and was there any real conversation with Colorado about Arenado?
COMMISH: I don't think the Cardinals are actively courting either one.
There likely is a smallish (in years) offer out to Ozuna and any deal with Colorado and the Cardinals taking on a $30 to $35 million contract in Arenado would require the Rockies taking on some Cardinals high salaries such as Fowler or Carpenter.
To a follow-up question about the price for Arenado, Commish reminded fans:
The Cardinals have traded seven prospects for Ozuna and Goldschmidt in the past two offseasons. They aren't likely to make it a total of 10 for somebody like Arenado. Their philosophy is not to win at all costs but to contend as many years as possible.