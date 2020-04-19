SO LONG PETRO?

QUESTION: Petro is as good as gone, correct? Or, do you know something that the rest of us don't know when you look at the cap space available for next season?
GORDO: First of all, nobody has any idea of what the NHL salary cap will be next season. Nor do we know what sort of accommodations -- like one-time compliance buyouts -- might be bargained between the owners and players due to the compliance shutdown. But it's safe to say that Doug Armstrong is prepared to move on without Alex Pietrangelo. Adding Perunovich and locking in Scandella after previously locking in Faulk put him in that position.
A team can always find ways to create cap room, so I wouldn't say the door is both closed and locked for Pietrangelo.
To a follow-up question about the signings and the Pietrangelo situation, Gordo replied:
Armstrong liked Scandella at that price ($3.275 million cap hit) as a penalty-killer and a shutdown defender. Marco certainly exceeded my expectations. He fit in nicely and jumped at the chance to get some financial security in the midst of the pandemic. The NHL faces some huge challenges the next few years and any working class veteran in the back half of his career is glad to have a four-year deal as protection.
As for Pietrangelo, he obviously picked the worst possible time to explore free agency. Who could have anticipated this health catastrophe? Until the virus hit, he was building great bargaining leverage. I'd argue that he was one of the top five defensemen in the league this season.
