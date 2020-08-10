SO LONG TO THE 2020 SEASON?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals aren’t playing baseball by this weekend, do we just bid them farewell till next spring?
GOOLD: Not necessarily. But that would be part of the discussion. You can look at the schedule and see how a return on Aug. 20 against Cincinnati would still give them more than 40 days to play, say, 44-46 games and then still have more than 50 played.
I think a good way to look at this is the Cardinals had a series of American League games coming up — vs. Detroit, vs. the White Sox — and if they don't play those, that's less of an issue than if they start missing more and more division games.
Major League Baseball has already shown it can be creative with the series. They could move a Cubs series to Busch, and still have the Cubs as a home team. As the Cardinals were supposed to do in Detroit.
If the Cardinals can return to play by the start of next week — when they're supposed to be in Wrigley — it is still possible for them to play a total of 53 or 56 games. It would just be a jam-packed schedule, and baseball is aware of the challenge it presents.
Before the Cardinals even get to that point, however, they need to have the outbreak under control. That has been their thinking for the past 48 hours. Not the next time they'll play a game — nope. It's all about the next day they get blanket negative tests, and then the next day of that.
Follow-up: If the Cards can't make up their schedule, what is being discussed as a metric to compare their season to other teams in the division to determine their standing?
GOOLD: Major League Baseball has said that it will use winning percentage. And no it won't be fair. Not at all, no matter the spin they put on it. Welcome to 2020. Any gripes about it are going to have to get in line.
