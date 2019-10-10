QUESTION: I'm fairly optimistic about the basketball team going into the season. Their offense has been very efficient when they aren't turning it over, so the addition of Dru Smith seems like just what they need. Do you expect the team to turn the corner this year?
MATTER: I think Missouri has the talent and depth to be a bubble team and sneak into the NCAA tourney.
But I'm not completely sold. So many questions about this team. Can the sophomores all improve from the flashes we saw last year? Can the two freshman "fours" be major upgrades at that position? Can Tilmon stay on the floor? Can Dru Smith live up to his advanced billing? Is Mark Smith going to be healthy? Is there quality depth inside?
I think this team will defend and rebound pretty well. They have some shooters. They have some ballhandlers. There's some intriguing matchup possibilities with some bigger perimeter players. But seeing is believing. Should be an interesting season.