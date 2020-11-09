SO...MANY....STRIKEOUTS...

QUESTION: I find watching baseball has become boring with the swing-and-miss offense in today’s game. Do you think the front office is losing patience with that offensive (pun intended) approach? Many fans are.
GOOLD: Yes, I get the sense that many in baseball are frustrated with the look of the game and are searching for ways to reclaim it from the approach that analytics has brought. That includes players, front-office folks, managers, coaches and executives. They are fans of the game, too, and they see so much talent and want to find more ways to bring that out consistently.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!