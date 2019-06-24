QUESTION: What's the latest on Hicks?
GOOLD: Imagine we'll get this question a lot during the chat, and with as long as we go here we might even get an answer. But as of right now -- outside of being in the MRI room along with Hicks, there isn't any update. He was scheduled for an MRI around lunch time, maybe a touch earlier. That MRI will be read by a doctor and then possibly another doctor, and it's possible that hasn't happened yet. The MRI was scheduled as precaution. They wanted to get a look at the elbow and the muscle now that the irritation and swelling had died down. Hicks left the ballpark last night encouraged. He had gone through a second day of elbow tests and the results remained, as he said and the Cardinals said, "encouraging." That's where things are. As you can imagine the Cardinals don't advertise the minute-by-minute process of medical tests. They are considering an IL move because of the schedule.
As reported Monday by Rick Hummel, Hicks' MRI results revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which could prevent him from pitching again this season.