QUESTION: Any updates on MLS expansion?
BENFRED: Insert sound of crickets chirping. All we know for sure is that the league will not announce expansion at the upcoming All-Star weekend, as some predicted earlier. It could come after that.
And I do know members of the ownership group are in Orlando for MLS All-Star festivities. Certainly, there will be some important conversations there among expansion candidates.
MLS ownership group has been quite quiet, in part because the league wants it that way. The folks involved remain confident they are going to get this accomplished.