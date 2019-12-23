10. SOCCER UPS AND DOWNS
10. SOCCER UPS AND DOWNS

SLU vs George Washington A-10 /Women's Soccer Championship Tournament

SLU midfielder Hannah Friedrich scores on a penalty kick against George Washington in the A-10 championship game on Nov. 10, 2019. (Photo by Tim Vizer/Special to the Post-Dispatch)

The women’s team has become the best in the A-10 and reached the NCAA Tournament the last two years. Meanwhile, the men are rebuilding and hoping to end a streak of five years without making the NCAA field in 2020.

Since turning the corner in 2016, coach Katie Shields has led the women to a record of 64-15-7 overall and 33-3-4 in the conference. The talent level has surged. The next step is to advance in the postseason after being eliminated in the first round in 2018 and ’19.

The men hired Kevin Kalish two years ago, and the Billikens have gone 16-11-7 and 9-3-4 while improving their prospects of reaching the postseason

