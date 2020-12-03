1979: Bob Broeg introduces us to the Steamers and predicts big things

They are coached by Pat McBride, 36, the city's first player in the North American Soccer League 12 years ago. Their general manager, succeeding Steve Weaver, is Tom Twellman, 28, former Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville player and a minor league baseball second baseman.

Although there might be other reasons, Weaver, formerly in the front office of the Stars and the Chicago Sting of the outdoor league, quit for personal reasons that included noble disagreement with an Eastern indoor league executive on recasting the ticket prices here. If that doesn't make Weaver a Robin Hood, he'll do until someone more concerned comes along.

Tickets cost from $2 to $6. For persons 18 or younger, $5 tickets are $3 and $4 seats go for $2.50. Tickets can be obtained at the Checkerdome.

For one, I think the updated sport, invented years ago by the late Walter Giesler, St. Louis sporting goods' executive and national soccer official, is a sleeper. If soccer outdoors has mushroomed nationally at all levels in recent years, I believe the indoor game has even more opportunity as a spectator sport.

It's a combination of hockey and soccer, played in four 15-minute periods with frequent line changes as on ice and almost as exciting as the game played on blades. The play is easier to follow than hockey, too.