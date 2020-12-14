1979: Steamer-mania takes hold as indoor soccer makes its St. Louis debut

''I remember doing some appearances with Tracy a few weeks before the opener and he really tried to stress how exciting and fast the game would be for the fans,'' said former Steamer Ty Keough, one of the many local products on that club. ''I had to watch because I was hurt, but it was even great from the stands.''

McBride, another local soccer product, was the club's first coach. He attended meetings about how the Steamers would set the tempo for the league in terms of promotion and pregame hype, but even he wasn't ready for the opening-night barrage.

''Tracy came into the dressing room about game time and said he had to hold up the start of the game for 15 or 20 minutes because of the crowd they had in the lobby,'' McBride said. ''We thought he was kidding. And then I walked out in the introductions and it was crazy. You couldn't even hear yourself think.''

For the next three seasons, a ticket to a Steamers game was the hottest ticket in town. Games were sold out weeks in advance and the delay-the-game talk became a ritual for McBride.