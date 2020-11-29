50 years ago: An epic match of St. Louis soccer royalty

St. Louis had 34 shots on goal, 13 in the bristling final period, compared to 15 in the entire game by SIU's hard-charging Cougars, who made their greatest effort of a 9-3 season in a pressure-packed third quarter. In a do-or-die effort after the scoreless half, the Cougars banged away with seven shots in the third quarter, and Chris Carenza gave them what appeared to be a big 1-0 lead 3 minutes 38 seconds after the start of the period.

Chris hit from 18 yards out, after getting a feed pass from Jack Blake. Billiken pressure mounted after that, but not until 9:45 was gone in the fourth period did Counce, out of a scramble, catch a loop pass from Joe Hamm to get the tying score.

His winning shot was one he'll probably never forget.

"I think I would have been hit squarely in the face or head by Leahy's boot," Counce said, "so I dove down and tried to get a piece of it with my head and deflect it. I guess I was as surprised as anyone else when it went over Benben's head into the cords."