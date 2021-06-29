71 years ago a bunch of St. Louis kids helped to pull off soccer's 'Miracle on Grass'

England had a penalty kick late in the game, but Goalie Frank Borghi of St. Louis made a brilliant save.

The victory was the Americans' first in two games in the four-team four-team four-team division. Spain, which defeated defeated Chile, 2 to 0, leads the division with two victories.

The British also have one victory and one defeat. If the United States beats Chile on Sunday and England rebounds to beat Spain, the group will end in a three way tie and a new playoff will be ordered.

Yesterday's surprise was even bigger than last Sunday's Swedish triumph over Italy, 3-2, or Switzerland's holding Brazil to a 2-2 tie.

Brazilian fans swarmed onto the field after the United States victory and took the Americans on their shoulders while the victors were given an ovation.

The British forwards were uncertain in aiming for goals but their general play appeared superior to that of the winners except except on the scoreboard.

The Americans made many long range passes and showed improvement improvement in their game. During the second period, England attacked 15 times to the Americans' 10.

The United States, under pressure, gave up six corners to England's two.