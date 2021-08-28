A first for St. Louis City SC: Their academy team wins club's initial game

In the first game of any kind for St. Louis City SC, the MLS expansion team that begins play in 2023, its under-17 academy team defeated the Chicago Fire academy team 4-3 in an MLS Next match in Chicago.

Midfielder Kai Pope, on his birthday, scored the game-winner in the 89th minute after the team came back from an early 2-0 deficit. Midfielder Miguel Perez scored City’s first goal, in the 28th minute, and forward Caden Glover tied the game in the 56th minute. Forward Anthony Faupel gave City its first lead with a goal from distance in the 60th minute. Owen Spore was in goal for City.

The team will play its first home game on Saturday, playing Shattuck-St. Mary’s of Minnesota at 2 p.m. at Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex Field #1. City’s U-16 academy team, which beat Chicago 2-1 in a scrimmage on Saturday, will play at noon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.