Back home, City2 looks to extend point streak

It’s been three weeks since St. Louis City2 played at home and it’s been six weeks since they lost a game. The road streak will definitely end when City2 faces Real Monarchs on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. The other streak comes with no guarantee.

Real Monarchs, the MLS Next Pro development team for Real Salt Lake, however, are the worst team in the league, the only team yet to win (0-10-2) and the lowest scoring team in the league, with just eight goals in 12 games. City2 beat them 2-0 earlier this season in a game in Utah. Which of course makes it a potentially dangerous game.

“I've been preaching that all week long,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “In this league there's a lot of parity and in the MLS in general, there's so much parity, but in our league where you never know what players are going to be arriving on the field against you … and that means that we have to keep the focus on ourselves. It's actually been helpful because it's not me trying to bring that out of our players. They've lived it now. They understand that every single week is a different challenge.

“And more to that point, we've seen teams come here and play definitely a different style than what we scouted and that's a credit to those teams coming here and trying to make adjustments. It's made us be a team that is trying to prepare to the best of our ability and then being able to problem solve within games and still being successful. So I've been preaching that all week . Hopefully, our team is taking that to heart and we'll go put on a really good performance on Saturday.”

Since City2 last played in the region, it got eight of nine possible points in its three matches, beating its two future rivals, Chicago Fire II (5-0) and Sporting Kansas City II (2-1) and getting a tie with Colorado Rapids 2 and then picking up the extra point by winning in the shootout. Before that City2 had two wins and a tie at home, as they have earned 15 out of 18 points and jumped up to second in the Western Conference, one point behind first-place Tacoma but with a game in hand.

“It's a lot of little details coming together and us trying to be a good unit, really,” Hackworth said. “It's something that we've talked about since the first time we got together that we wanted to be a strong team. We wanted to be a good group of individuals that come together collectively. And when you see a team get on a run like this, battle through some moments in games that don't go their way, I think that's a really good sign about what kind of team we have.”

City2 had plenty of chances against SKC II last weekend in Lawrence, Kan., but finally broke through in the second half to get the win.

“Credit Sporting Kansas City,” Hackworth said. “They made it a really hard game on us. We did that a little bit to ourselves with a little bit of lack of quality in the final third. But you have to give your opponent credit in this moment because they defended stoutly made it tough on us. And at the end of the day, I'm really glad that we broke them down and found that first one which absolutely led to the second one.”

The team has played the past three games without midfielder Vitor Dias, who has scored in three straight games but has missed the past three because for an unspecified reason that Hackworth described only as “issues.”

“Tthe good news I can report to you,” Hackworth said, “is that he seems like he's going to be able to come back sooner than we first understood. That's still to be determined a little bit. But he has been out and we've missed them. Great that guys have stepped up like Carson Gibbs, for example, and lifted the weight of missing Vitor. So that hasn't just been Carson, Sergio (Rivas) and Dita (and) Ezra (Armstsrong), guys have come in and filled in a role for us right now, but certainly missing Vitor.”

City2 will have a shorter bench, as six of its academy graduates are back with the U-17 team for the MLS Next championships in Dallas. Fritz Volmar, Aaron Heard, Miguel Perez, Josh Maher, Nathan Ferguson and Anthony Faupel will be absent.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.