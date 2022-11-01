 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Changes to college soccer overtime rules will impact postseason

St. Louis University 3, Dayton 0

St. Louis University women's soccer coach Katie Shields signals from the sideline during first-half action on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the semi-final game against the Dayton Flyers in the 2021 Atlantic10 women's soccer championship tournament at Robert R. Hermann Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. The No. 1 Billikens beat the Flyers 3-0. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

The NCAA made significant changes to college soccer overtime rules for the 2022 season. The elimination of overtime during the regular season led to a predictable rise in the number of draws.

Now that St. Louis University’s men’s and women’s teams are playing in the Atlantic 10 tournaments and possible advancement to the NCAA Tournament, fans can expect to see games extended if they are tied after regulation.

In conference tournaments and NCAA games, sudden-death outcomes have been eliminated and replaced with two, 10-minute overtime periods that will be played to completion, regardless of the scoring of a goal or goals.

If the team that is leading makes a substitution in the final five minutes of the second overtime, the clock will be stopped.

If a game remains tied after two OTs, the result will be decided by the usual penalty kick shootout.

The SLU women play in the A-10 semifinals Wednesday night against St. Joseph’s at 7 at Hermann Stadium.

The SLU men play in the A-10 quarterfinals Friday night against Massachusetts at 7 at Hermann.

