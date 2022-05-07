City2 allows two late goals and goes down to defeat 2-1

What looked like it would be a dominating win by City2 instead turned into a frustrating loss on Saturday night.

City2 couldn’t take advantage of multiple scoring chances and the 1-0 lead it took 18 minutes into the game against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 and Vancouver scored twice in the final 20 minutes to come away with a 2-1 win in a battle of two of the top teams in MLS Next Pro at SLU’s Hermann Stadium.

“It's real frustrating,” said City2 forward Josh Dolling, who scored the team’s lone goal, his third in two games. “I hate games going that way. We need to figure out what's going wrong because we need to kill these games off early when we get those chances. We can’t go 1-nil up and then we're thinking we're just going to sit in and win that. No, we need to get three, four goals, put teams away early and then go from there but we need to figure out what's going on with that.”

“I really feel like that one got away from us,” said City2 coach John Hackworth. “And that's on us. I mean, we had so many chances to get that second goal and don't connect. Some of those were crosses, some of it was good defending by Vancouver. But at the end of the day there were too many times in their box with really good looks and we didn’t connect. You can't let a good team like Vancouver stay in it for as long as we did, and then for sure we did drop off there in the second half, and that's again, something we'll have to look at really hard.”

City2 dominated the first half of the game, and the early stages of the half, but could never extend its lead after Dolling’s goal.

“I think it was the service, our crosses,” said Hackworth. “I like to think of those crosses as passes and we missed a lot of passes in the box. And I think that's just a switch we have to go from saying, we're going to play a ball into a dangerous area, to pick out our teammate, make that pass connect, and then we give ourselves a chance and we didn't do that enough. We absolutely didn't do that enough. So for sure that's one area I can tell you without looking at the game film that we’ll work on very hard.”

“It was like just that final pass, that final little thing to connect,” Dolling said. “We'll look and see what's missing and go from there.” It's been coming together really well. It's just this one is a real setback for us and a bit of a wake up call because we thought going into this we felt we were dominating it. It was going as we've been doing pretty much the whole season and we got to figure things out because to concede two in the last 20 minutes is not what we should be doing and we're gonna have to look at that.

Dolling scored twice, his first two goals of the season, against Real Monarchs last weekend, and headed in a goal this time off a pass from Kwame Awuah. That held until the 76th minute when Owen Atnoniuk ran onto a long pass that was headed on to him and he got behind the City2 defense to score. Nine minutes later, after a foul just outside the box on the side, Emiliano Brienza curled the ball into the top far corner to put Vancouver up 2-1.

“The guy hits it, you got to give him all the credit,” Hackworth said, “but at the same time, you do not want to give away a foul right there and we'll have to learn from that.”

City2 and Vancouver came into the night tied for third in the Western Conference, but Vancouver’s win pushed it into a tie for first while dropping City2 to fourth.

“The season’s been coming together really well,” said Dolling, who’s originally from London but played college soccer at Missouri State. “It's just this one is a real setback for us and a bit of a wakeup call because we thought going into this we felt we were dominating it. It was going as we've been doing pretty much the whole season and we got to figure things out because to concede two in the last 20 minutes is not what we should be doing and we're gonna have to look at that.”

City2 is off next weekend and plays its next home game on May 22 at Southern Illinois Edwardsville rather than SLU. City2 then returns to SLU on May 29 and then finishes out its season at SIUE.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.