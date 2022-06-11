City2 closes out 3 games in 8 days with a 5-0 win over Chicago

St. Louis City2 got to the end of a tough eight days, with three games in three cities (though only two states), and came out only a few seconds from being perfect.

City2 earned eight points in eight days with a commanding 5-0 MLS Next Pro win over Chicago Fire II at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. City2 got goals from Sergio Rivas, A.J.Palazzolo, Josh Dolling, Celio Pompeu and Ben DiRosa and Ian McGrane got the shutout in goal, though he was seldom tested.

“Five-0, got a lot of guys minutes, really good performances, at the end of a week where you’re playing your third game in your second city, it’s really nice,” City2 coach John Hackworth said by phone after the game.

City2 started with a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo 2 in Edwardsville last Saturday, then tied Colorado Rapids 2 2-2 (and felt Colorado’s tying goal came after the game should have ended) and won the ensuing shootout for two points, and then closed it out with the win over Chicago. City2 has gotten points in five straight games (three wins, two ties) and for the moment is in second place in the Western Conference. After five days on the road, the team bused home after the game and now gets a breather before playing against Kansas City on Friday.

“We’re happy with it, we were probably more pleased with the way that we’ve played over this week and these three games,” Hackworth said.

With so many games so quickly, Hackworth rested some regulars, most notably captain Josh Yaro and forward Wan Kuzain. City2 went right at Chicago II, almost scoring in the fifth minute and then scoring for real in the ninth, from Sergio Rivas, getting his first of the season.

“I think our pressure put them under pressure early in the game,” Hackworth said. “Had a couple good turnovers and I think we mighta shoulda had one or two more in the early part of it, but those early goals are important and we’ve talked about the importance of the second and we were able to do that.”

Goal No. 2 came from Palazzolo in the 20th minute, and when Dolling got his sixth of the season six minutes into the second half, with a nice run and a nice finish, that was pretty much it. Pompeu and DiRosa got their goals in the final 10 minutes for the highest scoring game of City2’s brief existence.

With veterans sitting, it was a chance for Hackworth to play some youngsters. Fritz Volmar (17) made his second start, Josh Maher (16) got in his first game and Aaron Heard (15) and Miguel Perez (17) also came in off the bench. Karson Gibbs and Dida Armstrong, both 18, look old by comparison.

“Really pleased with who I call the Young Guns,” Hackworth said. “Karson gets the start and plays better. He gave us really important minutes in the second half. Josh Maher gets his first professional minutes, really happy with Fritz and then Miggie and Aaron come on and do a really solid job, so I give our Young Guns a lot of credit for their performances and the way they handled themselves. This was a business trip where they learned a lot about what it takes to be a pro and go from game to game to game and really pleased with how they handled it.”

It will be goalie coach Alex Langer’s turn to bring bagels to practice on Tuesday, a tradition within the team whenever they have a shutout.

“That’s probably the best part, we get a shutout,” Hackworth said, “Ian didn’t have a lot do but in the moments he was called upon he did a real good job. … It’s bagel time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.