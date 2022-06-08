City2 comes out on top in Colorado, but disputed late goal costs them a point

What looked like a game that would send St. Louis City2 home feeling pretty good instead left them frustrated. Happy, but frustrated.

City 2 played Colorado Rapids 2 to a 2-2 draw and then won the penalty kick shootout 4-3 to get the extra point on Wednesday at the University of Denver, but everyone on the City2 side felt the team should have gotten three points for a regulation win instead of two.

“Um, I’m a little upset at the moment, but I’m good,” City2 coach John Hackworth said by phone shortly after the game.

Colorado 2 tied the game in the 95th minute on a free kick from just outside the box, after the fourth official had indicated that there would be three minutes of injury time. The foul that led to the free kick came in the 94th minute, which led to Hackworth protesting enough that he got a yellow card. “Oh yeah,” he said. “Yes, I did.

‘The Game should have been called two minutes before the foul even occurred. … To be fair, the referee did a decent job the rest of the night, it was a pretty well officiated game in all ways till (that was) completely unnecessary, and they knew it. We had the ball deep in our possession, deep in the corner, and it was into the fifth minute already, four and change, and they only put up three minutes. They had no answer for it. I think they know they’ll have to answer to whoever they have to answer to, but it really stinks because that should have been a three-pointer for us, instead of a draw and thankfully we win the PK shootout and get the extra point.”

The finish detracted from what was a tough test for City2, even if Colorado has one of the worst records in MLS Next Pro, the team they fielded on Wednesday was totally different. With the FIFA international window causing a three-week break between MLS games, Colorado chose to get its players some game time in MLS Next Pro; six of Colorado’s 11 starters Wednesday had started more than half of Colorado’s games in Major League Soccer. In previous games, City2 may have seen two or three players from the end of the parent club’s bench. They hadn’t seen anything like this.

“I feel really good,” Hackworth said. “I think we can play better, think there are areas where we can manage that game a little better. We had two great chances to make it 3-1, and then we’re not worried about injury time. That’s where we still need to grow and that will be a good challenge for us but still really pleased about the performance overall.”

City2 held its own against a more experienced team. Akil Watts scored to put City2 up 1-0 in the ninth minute and they held that lead into the break, thanks to the goaltending of Michael Creek, back after missing three games to illness and Ian McGrane playing well in his absence, some good defending and some poor finishing by Colorado.

In the second half, Colorado 2 tied the game on a goal by Collen Warner, but it took less than a minute for City2 to reclaim the lead on a goal by Wan Kuzain.

“It’s amazing,” Hackworth said. “I think that shows what kind of team we are. We’ve talked about the character of our group, having a tough resolve and I think that just demonstrates that.”

City2 did some hanging on in the second half, as Colorado had more of the ball and more of the chances, but it wasn’t until well into injury time that Colorado tied the game on a perfectly struck free kick by Nicolas Mezquida, who placed his free kick from the side of the penalty area just inside the far post. The final whistle blew just as City2 put the ball back into play.

MLS Next Pro games go directly to penalty kicks, which have not been good for City2 this season. It lost 9-8 on penalty kicks to Louisville City in an Open Cup match and then 4-3 to San Jose on May 29. Creek stopped the first Colorado shot and City2 led 4-3 after four rounds, with captain Josh Yaro going to the spot for the kick to win it. But he shot wide, giving Colorado the chance to tie and send it to sudden death. But while Colorado’s Max Alves da Silva had Creek guessing the wrong way on his shot, the ball hit the crossbar, bounced down and away to give City2 the win.

"The soccer gods were looking out for us. It’s about time," Hackworth said. "(Creek) played so well. We have two wonderful goalkeepers right now, that’s certainly nice to have. It’s a problem for Saturday (when City2 plays at Chcago) but nice to have that right now.”

