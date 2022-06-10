City2 faces Chicago on Saturday to close out a hectic, but successful, stretch

The end of a grueling week comes Saturday night when St. Louis City2 faces budding rival Chicago Fire II in an MLS Next Pro match at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

It will be the third game in eight days for City2 and this should be the toughest of the bunch. In the first two games, they had an equal amount of rest as their opponent but this time, they’ll play a Chicago team that has been off since Saturday.

“Yeah, minimal rest and coming down from altitude, that’s a big factor,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “That's why we tried to go late into Denver and leave Denver as soon as possible. So we got here (Thursday) into Chicago and just trying to get recovered and regenerated. It's tough anytime you have three games in a week. And in particular, Houston was the top team in the league. Then all of a sudden we're playing in an MLS team at altitude at their home, now we have our third game in Chicago, give them credit. I'm really impressed watching a lot of video of how they play in their style. So it's gonna be a tough task for us.”

The Colorado team City2 faced Wednesday started 11 players off its first team, which is in the middle of three weeks between games because of the FIFA International window. Chicago is in the same situation – its first team doesn’t play again until June 18, so it’s possible some first team players could see action. So just as the Colorado team City2 played was better than its spot near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the same may go for Chicago, which is ninth out of 10 teams in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has been shutout in five of its nine games, though has also scored six goals in a game.

“It’s more about the way they play,” Hackworth said. “They've been very consistent. Again, for a developmental league, I give them a ton of credit for trying to stick to their principles and stick to more of a consistent roster. Haven't seen as many first team players. A few but that's normal, but they've been more consistent with their 2 roster. I say that and lo and behold, they'll put out their first team tomorrow against us. What the hell do I know? But in terms of video, I do have a lot of respect for the way they're doing stuff.”

Four players, defenders Josh Yaro and Kyle Hiebert, midfielder Akil Watts and forward Josh Dolling, have played the full 90 minutes in the first two games. Hackworth rested midfielder Vitor Dias against Colorado on Wednesday and brought regulars Max Schneider and Celio Pompeu into the game at halftime to keep them ready for Saturday. When City2 had a similar run earlier this season, with three games in nine days, Hiebert was the only player to play every minute of every game.

City2 has gotten a point in four straight games, though Hackworth is still a bit displeased about getting only a tie on Wednesday in Colorado because of a goal that came late in injury time after Hackworth and his team thought the match should have been over. City2 won the ensuing penalty kick shootout, but that meant they got two points rather than the three they would have gotten for a regulation win.

But there were also some things he thought his team could have done better to close out the game and get the win.

“We dropped our defensive line a little bit too much in that second half, we gave the Rapids too much time and space,” he said. “That's not the way we want to do things based on our principles. So … they tested us. We answered some tests, just by making plays, not necessarily sticking to our principles. So I think that's an opportunity for us to really improve those and it's nice to have that when that happens, you're being tested against players who are playing at the highest level.”

