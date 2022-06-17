City2 finally finds the net for 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City II

St. Louis City2 outplayed Sporting Kansas City II for most of the game, but it wasn’t until well into the second half that the team got the goals it needed to pull out a 2-1 win in an MLS Next Pro match at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan.

The win extended City2’s streak to six games without a loss. City2 has had four wins and two ties in the streak. In what figures to be a rivalry when St. Louis enters Major League Soccer next season, City2 is 2-0 against SKC II, with one meeting still to come, somewhere in the St. Louis area on Sept. 18.

City2 outshot SKC II 26-6, had 13 corner kicks to SKC II’s 1 and had almost 56 percent of the possession, but trailed 1-0 after a defensive lapse allowed Kansas City’s Julian Vazquez to split two City2 defenders and come in alone on goalie Ian McGrane and score in the 14th minute.

City2 had chance after chance after chance but couldn’t put one in until the 64th minute, when on a play that started with one of those corners, Celio Pompeu put the ball back in the box and it was knocked into the box. While it looked like the ball went in off Kansas City’s Jahon Rad, the goal was credited to City2’s Max Schneider.

A minute later, Rad was called for a foul in the penalty area on City2’s Karson Gibbs, and in the 64th minute, Schneider got his second goal of the match when he converted the penalty kick. Gibbs had just come in as a substitute and continued his run of good play.

City2 kept the pressure on but couldn’t get an insurance goal but also limited Kansas City’s opportunities.

For the time being, the win moves City2 into second in the Western Conference. City2 will be home on June 25 to play Real Monarchs at Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

