City2 gets thumped 5-1 by Tacoma in battle for first in MLS Next Pro conference

The showdown between the top two teams in the Western Conference of MLS Next Pro was no contest.

St. Louis City2, which came into the game a point behind Tacoma in the standings but having played one less game, lost 5-1 to Tacoma on Saturday night in Tukwila, Washington. City2’s only goal, by Wan Kuzain, came when they were down 3-0.

“Tacoma is a really good team,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “They’re in first place, and first place well-deserved because they just beat the team ahead of them in points per game. We’re clearly behind them now, but that said, that was not reflective of the team we’ve been all season. And that’s disappointing.”

It’s the most goals City2 has allowed this season, topping their 4-0 loss to Minnesota United on April 24. It’s one more goal than City2 had allowed in its previous six games combined. It’s also the first loss on the road for the team this season.

City2 is now four points behind Tacoma in the Western Conference, so even though they have one more game to play than Tacoma, they are now definitively in second place.

Tacoma, the developmental team for the Seattle Sounders, took it to City2 right from the start – “We clearly had trouble at other moments, but our start was troubling,” Hackworth said – and the second, third and fourth goals all were extra painful. The second goal came on the next-to-last touch of the first half, the third goal came five minutes into the second half and the fourth goal came as play resumed after a hydration break on a warm night in the Pacific Northwest.

“Everybody in this game knows, at the end of the half and beginning of the half, you don’t give up goals,” Hackworth said, “yet we give up a goal literally in the 51st minute of the first half. There’s a water break, there’s a head injury but in the sixth minute of extra time. Then we come right back out, give up goal within the (fifth) minute of the second half, we come back, they have a head injury and we have another water break and we give up a goal in 30 seconds. You wouldn’t think with the level we’ve played, we’d give up goals in those times.”

City2 was without one of its regulars, midfielder Max Schneider, who was out because of accumulated yellow cards.

“We’re a team, we win games together, we lose games together,” Hackworth said. “We all take responsibility, none more so than myself. We’ll reflect and find the issues, but for sure, that was part of it.”

The team’s three first-team City SC players who are in training with the team, including goalie Roman Burki, who played last week, did not make the trip to the Seattle area.

City2 weather some early pressure but fell behind in the 30th minute after a foul by A.J. Palazzolo, who was starting in Schneider’s place, in the box led to a successful penalty kick by Abdoulaye Cissoko but it was the goal six minutes into first-half stoppage time that proved costly. City2 goalie Michael Creek stopped a shot by Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez but the rebound came to the top of the box where Marlon Vargas drove it in to make it 2-0.

City2 came out strongly to start the second half but quickly fell behind 3-0 on a goal by Chavez. Wan Kuzain blasted in a shot from outside the box to the far post in the 57th minute to make it 3-1 and City2 applied some pressure but couldn’t get any closer. Ocampo-Chavez scored in the 77th minute to push the lead back to three goals.

“I was really happy with (the start of the second half),” Hackworth said. “I really thought we were going to get back in, thought if we got one, the momentum would change. Even when Kuz scored a great goal, it’s 3-1, I thought if get a second, we’re right back in this. Then that fourth one, that one hurts. It takes away all hope that you’re going to be able to get back in the game. This is not acceptable at all for the club.

Tacoma added a goal five minutes into second-half stoppage time to round out the scoring.

City2 will return to action on Saturday at Southern Illinois Edwardsville against Chicago Fire II. It’s possible that for the game, City2 could have Burki and fellow first-teamers forward Klauss and defender Selmir Pidro in the lineup.