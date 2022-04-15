City2 starts a busy nine days with a first match against a rival

With three games coming up in nine days, it will be a busy stretch for City2 starting Saturday, one that will test the depth of MLS Next Pro team.

The run of games starts with a Next Pro game on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City II at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas at 7 p.m. (All Next Pro games are streamed on mlsnextpro.com.) Then comes a U.S. Open Cup match at Louisville (Ky.) City on Wednesday, followed by a another MLS Next Pro match the following Sunday.

“It’s going to be difficult playing three games in a week,” said City2 coach John Hackworth. “In particular being on the road at SKC to start, and then on the road for the Open Cup vs. Louisville before coming back home. We’re going to need to use our depth, at least test or depth, rotate our roster some, make sure our guys are recovered, trying every possible way to regenerate between some of these difficult games. It will be a challenge for us but every team has to go through these stretches of three games in a week and while this is our first one, we feel like we’re well prepared to do so and are trying to approach it in a way where you might see some young guys in the field, you might see some debuts from other players, especially in starting roles.

“That’s wonderful for their own development and for the team, nothing changes in terms of our expectations. We’re gonna play by our principles. We’re always going to play for the win, but there’s going to be some new faces out there for sure.”

Though Hackworth wouldn’t come out and say it, the Open Cup is the most important of the three. If City2 can beat Louisville City, which is in the second-division USL Championship, its next match will very likely be against an MLS team.

“I don’t want to give away all my secrets,” Hackworth said, “but that’s certainly one thought for sure. I think it’s more trying to put together our rosters so that we give ourselves a chance to be successful in all of those games.

“We want to go as far as we can. The farther you go, the more likelihood that you’re going to face an MLS first team, so it would be wonderful if we can continue to make a deep run in the U.S. Open Cup. Might give ourselves a chance to be pitted against an MLS team and it would be wonderful for our fan base, for this city and community to potentially see an MLS club playing our City2 team a year ahead of our inaugural season.”

The game is also the birth of a rivalry between teams on opposite sides of the state, though Sporting KC and SKC II play their games in Kansas.

“It should be the closest thing we have to a local derby,” Hackworth said, “and for sure trying to take ownership over the state of Missouri is going to be something that we want to start from the very beginning of this rivalry. We play them three times this year in the league and all these games are going to be competitive, going forward next year, going to be the same thing, so we want to start out on the right foot. … It is a special contest and we recognize that.”

SKC II is 1-1-1 and this game may highlight the differences between home and road matches in MLS Next Pro. When playing at home, it’s easier to take a player who isn’t going to play in that weekend’s MLS match and have him get in a Next Pro game.

“We have to expect that,” Hackworth said. “No question. I think they’ll probably send some guys down from the first team and it’ll be just like it was against Tacoma, where Seattle did the same thing and I think that’s going to be the norm throughout this league.

“Benny Feilhaber is the coach, former national team player, I worked with him previously, a good young coach. I think Peter Vermes, the head coach and sporting director for Sporting Kansas City has done a really good job building an excellent club. I think we’re going to get a team that is hungry and very motivated, a little bit of a contrasting style, similar to what we saw from Tacoma. Therefore, it’s one of those kind of chess match games where if we can impose what we’re trying to do against them, we’ll probably have the advantage and on the flip side, if they can get what they want to get going, then we’re going to have to battle through and see if we can take advantage of some moments.”

