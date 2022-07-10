City2 stays unbeaten on the road with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United 2

St. Louis City2 stayed undefeated on the road in MLS Next Pro play and improved on its finishing in a 2-1 win over Minnesota United 2 on Sunday night in Blaine, Minn.

Coming off a game in which they control of play but couldn’t score, City2 took advantage of its chances this time, getting a goal in the 21st minute from Josh Dolling and another in the 71st minute from Sergio Rivas and then held on after Minnesota United cut the lead to 2-1. City2 could have had a third goal, but midfielder Max Schneider missed a penalty kick.

The win puts City2 in sole possession of first place in the Western Conference and gives them the most points in the league with 33, though they have played one more game than Columbus 2, which has 31 points. City2 is off next weekend before facing North Texas, which is in third in the West with 30 points, on July 22.

It looked like it could be another night of frustration when Schneider had his penalty shot in the 10th minute kept out by a diving save by Minnesota keeper Alec Smir. City2 got the shot after Wan Kuzain was fouled in the box.

City2 took the lead in the 21st minute when Dolling added to his team scoring lead, flicking a pass from Ezra Armstrong out of the air with his right foot and into the goal. It was the seventh goal of the season for Dolling, putting him tied for sixth in the league.

Minnesota nearly got even in the 43rd minute on a shot from in the box by City2’s Kyle Hiebert cleared the ball off the line.

City2 made it 2-0 on a goal by Sergio Rivas in the 71st minute. Rivas had come on for AJ Palazzolo seven minutes earlier and split the Minnesota defense and running on to a through ball. He came in alone on Smir on the left and his shot went in the side netting on the far side. It’s the second goal of the season for Rivas.

Minnesota made it 2-1 by defender Jason Ramos in the 78th minute and had some chances late, but City2’s defense held.

City2 is 5-0-1 on the road this season, outscoring opponents 14-4. They also went 1-0-1 in the U.S. Open Cup, with both of those games played on the road.

Goalie Roman Burki, who will be City’s goalie next season when the team begins play in Major League Soccer, has been training with the team but did not make the trip to Minnesota. With no game next weekend, it’s possible he could make his debut with City2 in the North Texas game.

Midfielder Vitor Dias, who had missed the previous five games with a foot injury, came off the bench in the 82nd minute and finished the game.