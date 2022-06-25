City2 struggles, but still comes away with 2-0 win over Real Monarchs

It was not the best of nights for St. Louis City2. For one of the rare times this season, their opponent, in this case Real Monarchs from Salt Lake City, was able to penetrate their defense and threaten to score.

But City2 came away with a shutout thanks to the play of goalie Michael Creek and extended their to seven games without a loss with a 2-0 win in an MLS Next Pro match at Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Saturday. The result pushed them into first place in the Western Conference, though they could drop back to second on Sunday depending on what Tacoma does in its match.

“I think that was not the best performance from us,” said City2 coach John Hackworth. “Give them some credit. They tried to sit in and counter and they caught us a couple of times. We needed to do a better job on that. I think we did in the second half except for the defensive corners and I was pretty disappointed with that. But sometimes you just have to grind out wins and you get a shutout, you get a 2-0 victory. We can't be too upset about it.”

“I think a mark of a great team is a team that can win when you're not playing your best,” said defender Kyle Hiebert, whose 10th minute goal put City2 ahead. “Over the stretch of a 24-game season, you're not always going to completely put it together as a team but can you find a way to win games when you're not doing that?”

On this occasion, City2 did, and the difference were goals by Hiebert and Akil Watts 19 minutes apart and the play of Creek, who was credited with five saves, mostly reaction saves from very close range.

“Creek made three or four or five big big-time saves to keep us in the game,” said Hiebert, a college teammate of Creek’s at Missouri State.

“I felt like Michael needed the opportunity tonight and he certainly stepped up,” Hackworth said.

It was only the second game for Creek, who missed several games with an illness and then saw Ian McGrane, who the team signed after their other goalie, Eric Walker, was lost for the season with a knee injury, put up some good performances.

“I think it's an incredible dynamic,” said Creek. “When we're training, we're both pushing each other as hard as we possibly can. We both want to play and we understand that that's the position of a goalie, only one is going to play, but both of us are very supportive of each other. When one’s not playing we’re are the biggest fan of the other one and honestly there's so much respect between both of us and I think that's gonna take both of us to the next level.”

Still, City2 was going to need goals. The first came off a corner kick, that was cleared and ended up back with Kwame Awuah, who had taken the corner and put it back in the mix again, this time from closer in. He found Hiebert open in close on the far side and he put in a half-volley from six yards.

“He's had a lot of good looks so his time was coming for sure,” Hackworth said. “It's nice to have him finish a set piece. That was important for us.”

“People have been giving me a bit of a hard time so they can't do that anymore,” Hiebert said.

Watts scored from the top of the box in the 29th minute, though it was the spinning pass to him from Max Schneider that stood out on the play. City2 searched in vain for a third goal that would put it away but there was less of a threat in the second half from Real Monarchs, the only team yet to win in MLS Next Pro this season (0-11-2).

“I just don't think we did a good job with our pressure,” Hackworth said. “It's something that we pride ourselves on and we let them have the first pass and break a line and that's not us normally, so we'll have to make sure that we adjust and get back on it and make the adjustments.”

It didn’t help that game-time temperature was in the 90s. A Real Monarchs player needed medical attention after the game.

“This the second week in a row (like this),” Hackworth said. “We're just in the summer months and it's going to be like this and that does have an effect on our style. But we want to make sure that we're well prepared and can play through any environment we're put in.”

U-16s advance

St. Louis City’s under-16 team rallied for a 3-2 win over the Boston Bolts in the first round of the MLS Next Cup in Dallas. The team will face Ballistic United of Pleasanton, Calif., on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the round of 16.

City’s under-17 team opens play against FC Delco of Philadelphia at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

