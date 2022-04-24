City2 suffers its first loss, and it's a big one, 4-0 to Minnesota United 2

A long week for came to an ignominious end for City2 on Sunday with a 4-0 loss to Minnesota United FC 2 in an MLS Next Pro game at SLU’s Hermann Stadium. It was the first loss for the club in its six-game history.

Playing its third game in nine days, with one of the games going to overtime, it was a worn out City2 team that faced Minnesota, and City2 coach John Hackworth, in an effort to get fresh legs in the game, started three teenagers, Dida Armstrong, Fritz Volmar and Aaron Heard. Heard is 15; Volmar is 16. Minnesota, meanwhile, had six players who are on the team's MLS roster.

Only one player for City2, defender Kyle Hiebert, played all 300 minutes of the three games.

“Pretty tired, I think,” he said. “Pretty frustrated too with the way that match went.”

Four of City2’s first five games were shutouts, including the USL Championship teams it played the U.S. Open Cup, but the defense was exposed by MNUFC 2 on Sunday.

“I don't want to make any excuses,” said Hackworth. “We didn't perform even close to our ability and that's on us, so no excuses. We lost to a better team tonight. I’m not saying that they're better than we are but tonight they played better than we did and we certainly made a handful of costly mistakes in that first half that just dug ourselves a hole and unless you come back in the second half and finish one of the chances that you're creating which, we got down there a lot but didn't give ourselves a chance to find the back of the net and in true way, they're good enough to manage that out. So it was a very disappointing night overall.”

Armstrong left the game in the first half after suffering a concussion when he collided with Jason Ramos going for a goal kick at midfield. Ramos is 6-4, 194 pounds; Armstrong is 6-0, 150, and got the worst of the contact. Hackworth said he was knocked out on the field while play continued.

Volmar, Heard and Vitor Dias came out at the half, with the more experienced Wan Kuzain, Akil Watts and Celio Pompeu coming in. City2 created more chances in the second half but couldn’t finish any and MNUFC 2 had a lot less to play for anyway.

“It's hard to take solace (in that),” Hackworth said. “We talked about showing ourselves and being our true selves in the second half, and there's a lot of moments where it was better. But, again, now you've dug yourself a deficit, and it's on us to make sure we start to dig ourselves out of that a little bit. So, overall, just a poor night on us.”

“It boils down to competing,” Hiebert said. “We got to win first balls. We got to win second balls. We got to win all the ugly moments of the game and we didn't. So I think that's how the game looks when that happens.

“We talked about it halftime. It’s unacceptable the way we came out. So just a mindset shift, into fighting for those moments and then coming out and winning a couple of those moments and I think that turned the tide of the game a little bit.”

Minnesota got its first goal in the 22nd minute when Diogo Pacheco got around City2’s Josh Yaro and crossed to Justin McMaster coming down the middle who scored from 14 yards. Four minutes later, Aziel Jackson made it 2-0, cutting across the top of the box and finally shooting just inside the post. In injury time in the first half, Minnesota made it 3-0 when Thomas Williamson scored from 10 yards out.

“The first goal, no problem,” Hackworth said. “Second goal, you're like, OK. That third one right before halftime is such a dagger. I thought we had a chance to get one back when it was 2-0 and instead we give up a goal and that makes the mountain really steep and tall to climb. So we just have to learn from it.”

Hackworth used 19 players over the three games, giving him a view of the team's depth.

"Or maybe a lack thereof," he said, "or just the need that we have to improve on our depth and we have to get better and whether we're playing young guys or not, we still have a responsibility to play by our principles and represent our club in the right ways and we clearly didn't do that tonight."

For Volmar, Heard and Armstrong, it was their first starts with City2.

“Didi, Heard, Fritz, all of them, I tried to tell them at halftime, this is something that you're gonna have to just grow from,” Hackworth said. “We'll look at it. We'll talk about the decisions and anything like that, but you got to take responsibility, and we do too as a coaching staff, we have to make sure that we try to give our young players a chance to be successful and I'll raise my hand and say that I got to reflect and see if we did a good job of that tonight.”

