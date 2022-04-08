City2 will face Louisville City in third round of U.S. Open Cup

City2, St. Louis City SC's developmental team, will face Louisville City in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.
The draw was held Friday in Chicago. The game will be played in Louisville between April 19 and 21.
City2 coach John Hackworth had been the head coach at Louisville City before leaving to become director of coaching for St. Louis City.
Louisville City, which plays in the USL Championship, had been one of the main rivals of St. Louis FC before it closed down.
City2 advanced to the third round with a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven, also a USL Championship team. Louisville defeated Chattanooga 1-0 from USL League 1 to advance.
There was a chance City2 could have played an MLS team in this round. City2 was placed in a geographic group with the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United, along with lower-division teams Forward Madison and Union Omaha, but the draw didn't go their way. If nothing else, the team was hoping to play at home, but they didn't get that either.
City2 plays its second MLS Next Pro game this weekend, facing Tacoma Defiance, the Seattle Sounders' developmental team, on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Hermann Stadium at SLU.
