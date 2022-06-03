City2's kids should get a chance as team begins stretch of three games in eight days

City2 starts a rough week on Saturday with a game against league-leading Houston Dynamo 2 at Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois Edwardsville, the first of three games in an eight-day span.

Which once again means it will be a chance for the team’s kids to come out and play.

This is the second time this season City2 has a schedule squeeze like this; the other time came when the team had a midweek U.S. Open Cup match. On that occasion, the midweek game was the biggest of the three and where coach John Hackworth saved his most experienced players for. This time, it’s three MLS Next Pro games, with road games at Colorado and Chicago following on next Wednesday and Saturday.

When they were in this situation before, Hackworth had to turn to some of his youngsters. Forward Dida Armstrong, midfielder Aaron Heard (at 15 the youngest player on the team) and defender Fritz Volmar started one of those games. Heard also got a start last Saturday against San Jose II; other than that, the team’s academy grads have gotten only time off the bench.

But Heard’s arrival in the lineup last week marks the start of Hackworth giving more playing time to the kids.

“The most fundamental thing is how they train,” Hackworth said, “and we want players to perform in training and that gives them an opportunity to be selected. At the same time, it's a discussion with our staff. And we feel very strongly that you have to provide opportunities to young players sometimes because that's how they develop and that's what this program is about. Everything below our first team should be to develop players ultimately for the first team.

“With our roster, it would be easy to look at a kid like Aaron and say, OK, you know he's younger and he's got a ton of time. But we always know that we have to provide them opportunities to play and that process of selecting them, it's not as much science as it is a lot of discussions between our staff and then trying to look at the data that we have and say what's right for this player at this specific time. How can we integrate them into our team? How can we give them a chance to be as successful as possible? That's all a tricky balance but one that we are excited about because we feel like we have some wonderful young talented players.”

In addition to Armstrong, Heard and Volmar, Hackworth has used three other members of his 17-and-under group, forward Nathan Ferguson and midfielders Jack Wagoner and Miguel Perez.

As to who plays when in this run of games, Hackworth won’t say. The Colorado game on Wednesday is likely target, allowing the team’s veterans a chance to rest up. But the game where Hackworth started the three youngsters, against Minnesota, turned into a 4-0 loss.

“Now we're focused on this first game versus Houston and then trying to reflect and evaluate the changes that we'll need to make for Wednesday in Colorado,” he said. “That's a tough second game of the week at altitude and travel and then unfortunately, we travel and head straight to Chicago. So it's going to be a challenging week, but because we have good depth on our roster and feel like players are well prepared, that's what we need to rely on and trust and then we will rotate the rosters that we see fit going forward.”

Next Pro rosters can be a bit of a mystery, and with MLS teams not playing because of the FIFA window, it’s possible that Houston, with a three-week break between games, could send more first-team players than they normally would to the game. Houston 2 has the best record in the league at 7-1-1 and has scored 17 goals while allowing only eight, the second fewest in the league. At 5-2-1, City2 is sixth in the Western Conference, though it has played at least one game less than everyone ahead of it.

“Houston is the best team in the league, record wise. I think they deserve that based on their performances,” Hackworth said. “So it's gonna be a great challenge for us, one we are looking forward to. Like San Jose, we know we're gonna get a quality opponent. And there's a lot at stake in terms of the standings so we hope we can build off that second half against San Jose and put out one of our best performances of the year against Houston.”

