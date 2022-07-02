City2's offense doesn't click as unbeaten streak ends at 7

Just 18 seconds into St. Louis City2’s game with Colorado Rapids 2 on Saturday, City2 was called for a foul in the penalty area and Colorado was given a penalty kick, which it converted. Things didn’t go any better for City2 after that.

Despite having the ball for most of the game, City2 couldn’t put the ball in Colorado’s net until 97 minutes into the game and saw its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to Rapids 2 at Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

“Soccer is such a crazy game,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “You can control it, you can dominate in every part of it and you can still find yourself down a goal. But there's things we can control. We could control a little better service, we could control better execution on our restarts, in our in our shots on frame. So there's things that we have to look at ourself, because we didn't do this well enough tonight.”

“It’s one of those games, it leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” said City2 captain Josh Yaro. “It looks like we were in control the whole game, but we didn’t convert enough of our chances. We didn’t get in positions where we had a lot of scoring opportunities. They got a goal early and they sat in and they countered us on the second goal. Every situation like this is a learning experience for us and I this team will gathers ourselves again. We’ll keep fighting until the end of the season.”

The early penalty kick was a stunning start to the game. Kyle Hiebert got a yellow card for taking Dantouma Toure down in the box, though it’s not clear that’s what happened. Even if it was, Hackworth felt the play should have been stopped well before that.

“I actually don't disagree with the call,” Hackworth said. “I absolutely disagree with the fact that Josh Yaro gets housed right before it and it's a non-call. And it's an easy call. You can hear it from here, and it's early in a game, OK, the nine takes out the center back and that should be an easy one. And it should be for four officials when they're all hooked up to headsets that they can make that decision and then it didn't happen."

“I was fouled,” Yaro said. “And I went to referee, he said he didn't see anything which is for me shocking. And then I don't think that's not a PK, both the different striker running for the ball challenging for the ball. It's a contact sport. It wasn't anything. For me. It's not because I'm on his team. But I watched that with any team and I tell you it's not a penalty. But again, I'm not in charge of making those decisions and the decisions that are made by the referees affect us. So it is what it is. It's up to us as a team. We always it's all about us and in the next games. We'll look at how we can improve and get back to winning ways.”

And, as midfielder Wan Kuzain noted, City2 still had almost the full game to get back in it and they couldn’t. Most of the rest of the first half was played on Colorado’s side of the center line, but despite the possession and the corner kicks and the pressure, City2, among the top five teams in the league in scoring, couldn’t score. Many of City2’s best chances weren’t on net; Colorado goalie Isaac Nehme was seldom tested. Colorado didn't have many chances but scored on two of them.

“I think it was just one of those nights,” said Wan Kuzain, who had one of the better scoring chances in the first half. “Credit where credit is due, they got a goal early and then they stuck to their game plan. They had 11 people behind the ball, made it very difficult for us to find that goal that we needed. That's not to say we didn't lack chances. We definitely got in good positions, got in good areas. We just didn't have that final ball, that final execution that we needed to kind of change the game back to where we need it to be and that's on us.

“On a better day, on a good day, our day, we score three goals at half. Unfortunately that didn't happen today. And for whatever reason, it didn't happen but we’ll get it right.”

With City2 pressing forward in the second half, Colorado got the second goal in the 66th minute when two City2 defenders went for long pass and instead it came off to Colorado’s Yosuke Hanya, who was able to round goalie Michael Creek and score into the empty net.

City2 finally scored seven minutes into injury time from sub Karson Gibbs on a loose ball in the Colorado box. City2 had one last chance to tie the game in the 99th minute, when the ball was loose again in the Colorado box but they couldn’t put in. City2 was pleading for a handball in the box but instead the referee whistled the game over.

City2 has had games like this before, where they have had plenty of chances but couldn’t finish them. One of them was their most recent loss prior to Saturday, when they wasted a bunch of chances against Vancouver and lost 2-1 on May 7. After that, the team went 5-0-2.

“We have every right to be mad,” said Wan Kuzain. “We’re going to learn from this game. We’re going to review it, we’re going to talk about it and that’s what’s so awesome about this team, these coaches. It’s moments like this where you really learn who you have on this team. We had a game with Minnesota we lost kind of bad (4-0), and a different group might have hung its head. We talked about it, we had meetings and we corrected what we did wrong and we’re going to do the same thing about this and trust me, we’re going to get it right. We’re gonna start a new streak sooner or later.”

