Coming off strong win, City2 takes its show to Denver

If at first glance St. Louis City2’s win over Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday looked like as good as the team has played all season, especially on defense, when City2 coach John Hackworth and City coach Bradley Carnell looked over the numbers, what they found was confirmation.

“Bradley and I were going over a bunch of stats and numbers earlier,” Hackworth said Monday, “and it's pretty close. And I think you then factor in how good your opponent is, they came in being the first place team, and to play the way we did and not give them chances, their numbers were very low, statistically and our numbers were very high on the defensive side, so probably, relative to our opponents, I would say for sure for me, it was the most complete game we've played. … So I feel good about it.

“I think we were close in the high 70s in our completion of our passes in the attacking third. So that's a pretty high number, another one that was really indicative. We had pressing moments that we turned into shots and that again kind of gives you the idea that when you're playing against the ball, and you win it back, if you can now translate that into an opportunity, those are those are really good stats.”

So on a high note, City2 now heads to Denver to face Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday, a rare midweek game in MLS Next Pro, starting at 8 p.m. St. Louis time. It’s the middle game of a run of three games in eight days and the first of three straight games on the road. Hackworth started a regular lineup on Saturday vs. Houston and was able to sub out some of his regulars for youngsters in the second half. But it’s inevitable that some of the regulars won’t be in the starting lineup in Denver. (Colorado also played Saturday, so they'll be tired too.)

“Our medical staff is hard at work, trying to make sure that we're doing everything possible,” Hackworth said, “and then there's always individuals who for whatever reason, they'll say, ‘Oh, I feel great. We recovered yesterday, was a beautiful day and got out in the sunshine.’ Coming into the locker room, they feel really good or they say, ‘coach, I'm feeling the fatigue of all the work we put in on Saturday night,’ so we have to balance that out. And we will continue to do so through this little stretch.”

Riding the Rapids

City2 is in sixth place in points in the Western Conference, but have played one or two fewer games than the teams of it. Going by points per game, City2 would be in third.

Their opponent meanwhile, Colorado, can be found toward the bottom of the conference standings, with a 1-7-1 record. Rapids 2 have given up a league-high 28 goals, and done it in just nine games.

“Results-wise, they haven't been getting results,” Hackworth said. “They're a young team. They have rotated the roster a little bit and it'll be interesting because they've used some first team players and with this MLS break because of the FIFA window, some teams have chosen to get their first-team players minutes in preparation for getting back into the season. I say this every week, but we don't know exactly who we're going to face.

“I would say that it's been interesting for us because we've done a really tried to do our best job scouting. And on numerous occasions so far, the teams have come out in a different formation. As an example Houston … came out generally in a 4-3-3 and they came out with a three back against us. So I think that gives us the idea that teams are trying to adjust to us, which is a compliment in a sort of ways and then we've had to make adjustments within that game immediately because of that. And we're getting good at that. So that's hopefully a tactical advantage for us and we'll just have to see how that goes against Colorado.”

And for those who care about these things, the Rapids are owned by Stan Kroenke.

In goal

Michael Creek, who became the regular goalie for City2 after Eric Walker got hurt, has missed the past three games because of illness, and while Ian McGrane has played well in Creek’s absence, Hackworth said Creek will get in a game on this trip, which continues in Chicago on Saturday.

“He gets taken out of the lineup because of an illness,” Hackworth said. “Nothing he can control, gives Ian a great opportunity and Ian’s been fantastic. But Michael, he's still very good and we want to develop him as well. He'll see some time for sure.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.