Dolling scores twice as City2 successfully closes out 3-1 win over Portland 2

City2 coach John Hackworth had two weeks between games for a change, which gave him some time to do some work. He spent the first week working on things that needed improvement on the team, the second week getting ready for City2’s MLS Next Pro game on Sunday with Portland Timbers 2.

And high on the to-do list, and fresh on his mind, was closing out wins.

In the last game before the break, City2 took a 1-0 lead into halftime against Vancouver 2 and lost 2-1. On Sunday, City2 led Portland 1-0 at the half (and like the game before, had missed multiple chances to extend the lead) and this time, City2 got the job done in a 3-1 win in their first venture across the river, to Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois Edwardsville, where they will for five of their next six games.

“You can just look at the fact that in both games we went in (to halftime) 1-0,” Hackworth said, “and in this game, we came out and had the will to make sure we found the second goal and that changes things. Disappointed that we gave up a goal there because I thought we deserved a shutout and had played so well, but we’ll take that. I think we’re getting better and that we’re getting and that’s what we really needed to prove. We worked hard in the last two weeks and came back and showed it.”

City2 got two second half goals from forward Josh Dolling, who has five in the past three games and has moved into a tie for third in goals after not scoring in the first four games. Vitor Dias had the other goal, scoring two minutes in.

“I felt like we didn’t going into the break with the result we deserved against Vancouver,” said Dias, a native of Brazil who played at Marshall. “We had a great game and we ended up losing 2-1 so we went through a lot of tactical stuff and we readjusted and this is the result.”

The closing minutes were not quite as smooth as Hackworth would have liked, with Portland scoring in 74th minute and then threatening to get another over the remainder of the game. It was a better job of shutting things down …

“Except for that we didn’t shut it down. That’s a little bit of how we need to learn to manage a match because I still think that we get up and we change the system to be not as pressing. In theory, we should be able to manage that easier, but within a young team, I think we have to learn how to defend and be comfortable defending because we still look a little unbalanced out there.”

“It was better,” said Dias, “but it still could have been better. We could have finished with a clean sheet. We’re getting there and next time, hopefully we’ll end up with a clean sheet.”

It helped that Portland is one of two winless teams still in MLS Next Pro. The win improved City2’s record to 5-2. It plays San Jose Earthquakes II next Sunday at SLU.

Another resemblance the start of the game had to the Vancouver game was that City2 was creating chances but couldn’t finish them. City2 had 22 shots in the game and could have had more than three goals. City2’s lead at halftime should have been more than a goal.

“We just gotta have the end products right,” said Dias, who was a third round pick by Vancouver in the 2022 MLS draft but was never able to get into camp because of COVID and visa issues and was released. “The coaches talk to us a lot about that and we just got to finish our chances because we’ve been creating them a lot.”

“It was a little frustrating to only be up a goal at halftime,” Hackworth said, “because I felt we played really well and dominated with the ball, against the ball and had some really good looks that didn’t happen for us.

“Clearly that’s something we still need to continue to improve. If we weren’t creating them, I’d be worried, but we’re creating them. A little better execution, whether it’s the final pass or the action to find the back of the net.”

Dias started the scoring in the second minute, when a rebound of a shot by Wan Kuzain came to him in the box and he did a little dancing at the top of the box to get the angle he needed to shot and score for his second goal of the season.

“Coach always talks about being composed on the ball,” Dias said, “because I have like five guys standing in front of me. I feel like when you’re composed, time slows down and you make the best decision. I was trying to get a good angle to strike since the keeper wasn’t even on his line anymore.”

Then Dolling went to work. Four minutes into the second half, Kwame Awuah crossed a ball into the box that Celio Pompeo tapped on to Dowling, who lunged forward to jab in from about 8 yards. Then in the 67th minute, Dolling brought the ball out of the back, fed it to Dias on his left who crossed a ball in to the box that Wan Kuzain headed back to Dolling and he drove home.

“You need your goalscorer to do that,” Hackworth said, “and he’s in good form. He does so much work against the ball, it’s nice when he’s rewarded.”

Ian McGrane made his debut in goal for City2. He had been in camp with the team but didn’t get offered a roster spot and when goalie Eric Walker was injured, he rejoined the team.

