Fans can place season ticket deposit for St. Louis City SC today

The first games are still about 2 ½ years away, but soccer fans can start putting deposits on season tickets for St. Louis City SC at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16. For $50 (or more depending on the sections), fans can stake out their place in the ticket line, and that place in line could matter.

“We absolutely do think more deposits will be placed than season tickets supplied,” City chief revenue officer Dennis Moore said. “So it does not guarantee you will get season tickets. The deposits will be time stamped, which will determine the order they’ll be able to select at a later date.”

The team is committed to having single-game tickets for all games at the yet-unnamed stadium, which will seat 22,500, but what the breakdown will be hasn’t been determined yet. (Nor have ticket prices.) The actual purchasing of season tickets will begin with suites and premium seats in 2021 and then reserved and supporter sections in 2022. The team won’t begin play until 2023.

Full information is available on the team’s website, stlcitysc.com.

