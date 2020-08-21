 Skip to main content
Fans won't be permitted to attend St. Louis FC games
Saint Louis FC vs Indy Eleven

Kevin Marshall raises a 'Saint Louligans' scarf during the USL game between Saint Louis FC and Indy Eleven at West Community Stadium in Fenton on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The 'St. Louligans' are a collective of soccer fans in the St. Louis area that have been around for ten years. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Due to revised St. Louis County protocols, fans will no longer be permitted at West Community Stadium in Fenton for STLFC games in the United Soccer League Championship.

The club, which has hosted four recent games with less than 25 percent capacity, hopes to welcome back fans at some point in the 2020 season.

STLFC has five home games remaining on its schedule:

Aug. 29 vs. Louisville City FC

Sept. 4 vs. Sporting KC II

Sept. 19 vs. Sporting KC II

Sept. 26 vs. Louisville City FC

Oct. 3 vs. Indy Eleven

The club travels to play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 6 p.m. Saturday (St. Louis time).

