Fans won't be permitted to attend St. Louis FC games

Due to revised St. Louis County protocols, fans will no longer be permitted at West Community Stadium in Fenton for STLFC games in the United Soccer League Championship.
The club, which has hosted four recent games with less than 25 percent capacity, hopes to welcome back fans at some point in the 2020 season.
STLFC has five home games remaining on its schedule:
Aug. 29 vs. Louisville City FC
Sept. 4 vs. Sporting KC II
Sept. 19 vs. Sporting KC II
Sept. 26 vs. Louisville City FC
Oct. 3 vs. Indy Eleven
The club travels to play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at 6 p.m. Saturday (St. Louis time).
