Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is in town, and he has good news.
St. Louis will be the next addition to the growing professional soccer league.
The announcement, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Palladium event space near Lafayette Square, represents a remarkable turnaround for an effort that many St. Louisans thought had died in 2017 when voters rejected a special sales tax to support stadium financing.
The Post-Dispatch reported last week that the new ownership group led by Carolyn Kindle-Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, and Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of World Wide Technology, was expected to receive a formal announcement Tuesday. MLS confirmed Monday that Garber will join members of the ownership group along with Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed for a "special announcement."
The renewed effort to get a franchise for St. Louis began in October, when members of the founding family of global car rental giant Enterprise Holdings linked up with local soccer enthusiast Kavanaugh to give one more shot at winning the last of two MLS expansion slots. For over a year, many had thought the effort dead after city voters opted against using a portion of a business use tax to finance a soccer stadium for a prior ownership group that included Kavanaugh and a Boston investor.
In April, the league all but guaranteed the city would win an expansion franchise after deciding to expand to 30 slots and saying it would enter into formal, exclusive negotiations with ownership groups in St. Louis and Sacramento. Tuesday's announcement will make it official here.
But there's a lot to do before the targeted first game in 2022, not least building a roughly $200 million stadium. That stadium is planned for Market Street west of Union Station, using excess right of way from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The land is expected to be made available after a redo of the Highway 40 (Interstate 64) interchange at Jefferson Avenue.
The exact footprint and the financing details are not yet clear. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in November overwhelmingly approved a resolution in support of a stadium financing structure that officials say will provide an immediate influx of revenue to city coffers.
Incentives include a full exemption on sales tax for construction materials, free use of the site, a 50 percent break on ticket taxes and the addition of a 3 percent sales tax on goods sold at the stadium. The resolution also recommends funneling the other half of the ticket tax into a city fund to support future stadium improvements.
However, one part of that special site sales tax, through the St. Louis Port Authority, stalled at the Board of Aldermen this year over concern about expanding the powerful economic development entity's reach. City officials will have to piece together the final stadium financing details and finalize the land transactions before construction starts.
But that one piece isn't expected to pose any serious hurdle. The resolution passed 26-2, and the city official who has been critical of past stadium deals, Comptroller Darlene Green, signaled her support for the franchise in a statement last week.
As those items are ironed out, fans can wait for the ownership group to release other interesting details, like the team name and logo. Those details aren't expected to be announced Tuesday.