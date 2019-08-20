Carolyn Kindle-Betz didn’t realize the presentation she and her family made in Orlando on July 31 would end the suspense. She didn’t know the Major League Soccer Board of Governors would vote to award her hometown a professional soccer franchise.
On Tuesday, league Commissioner Don Garber made it official: St. Louis will be the next addition to the growing professional soccer league.
Garber's announcement, made at 11:30 a.m. at the Palladium event space near Lafayette Square, represents a remarkable turnaround for an effort that many St. Louisans thought had died in 2017 when voters rejected a special sales tax to support stadium financing.
“St. Louis, with it’s incredibly rich soccer history, not only deserves a team, but has earned one,” Garber told the crowd at the Palladium on Tuesday. "After two decades of discussions about St. Louis being a part of our league, today the moment has arrived. We’re here to make a landmark announcement for your city.”
But when the good news first came to Kindle-Betz, it was “a little shocking,” she said Tuesday, recounting the effort she and her family jumped into a year ago.
For now, the ownership group she spearheads, made up of the Taylor family behind St. Louis-based car rental giant Enterprise Holdings and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh, will enjoy the win, the award of the 28th MLS soccer franchise.
But they won’t be resting for much longer than Tuesday.
If St. Louis hopes to play its first MLS game in March of 2022 in a dedicated stadium, that $200 million-plus stadium planned for Market Street west of Union Station has to be built.
It’s a task that Kindle-Betz is confident can be finished by the 2022 season, “even if I have to go out with a hammer and nails myself,” she quipped during an interview Tuesday.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has already endorsed a stadium financing plan, which the Taylors have indicated would be “overwhelmingly” privately financed. There’s a break on real estate taxes and a few site-specific sales taxes that need final approval, but top city leaders have all signaled support for the plan.
For the growing professional soccer league, the addition of St. Louis is a win, too. MLS Commissioner Don Garber said it’s “hard to imagine Major League Soccer without St. Louis.”
The city has a proud history in the sport, wide youth participation and, now, an opening left by the departure of the NFL. Yet even before football left, Garber said, the league has wanted to be in St. Louis, consistently adding the city to the top of expansion lists even in MLS’s early years, 20 to 25 years ago.
MLS was always waiting for a strong “ownership group and a stadium plan,” in St. Louis. The Taylors and Kavanaugh delivered that.
Though disappointing for soccer fans and Kavanaugh, who was part of a prior ownership group effort, city voters’ rejection of a stadium financing plan in 2017 has been a blessing: The Taylor family jumped in to resurrect the bid. The ownership is now 100 percent local. And city leaders say taxpayers are getting a much better deal.
“If not for that failed vote, it would not have attracted the interest of the Taylor group,” Garber said.
On outreach to corporate sponsors, local government and the public, “they have done everything right,” Garber said.
But there’s still a lot of work to do.
“First and foremost,” Kindle-Betz said, the owners need to lock down corporate sponsorships. That’s a task made much easier by Tuesday’s announcement.
“Now we can walk in and say we have a team,” Kindle-Betz said.
MLS commissioner Don Garber and MLS4TheLou ownership group leader Carolyn Kindle Betz sat down with the Post-Dispatch before Tuesday's official announcement of an MLS expansion team coming to St. Louis.
(Updated) Formal announcement set for Tuesday in St. Louis. Local ownership group spearheaded by Carolyn Kindle Betz of Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology has been praised by MLS commissioner Don Garber for its 'amazing' effort in process to secure team.