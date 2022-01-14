Hackworth will be interim coach of St. Louis City SC development team

John Hackworth, St. Louis City SC’s director of coaching, will serve as interim coach when the franchise’s team in the MLS Next Pro developmental season begins this year, eventually handing the reins over to the club’s academy coach, Andreas Schumacher, when the academy season ends in the summer.

MLS Next Pro is designed as a developmental league to help youth players make the transition to the professional level. The league will have 21 teams that will start in the next few months; no schedule or start date for training camps has been announced yet.

Hackworth has been a head coach in Major League Soccer with Philadelphia and with the U.S. under-17 national team. Schumacher was a player and coach in Germany before being named to head the club’s academy team. His arrival in St. Louis was delayed by COVID restrictions but he is here now. A new academy coach will be named.

Elvir Kafedzic, who has been part of the academy staff, will be an assistant coach with the Next Pro team. Alex Langer, originally from Germany and most recently with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, will be the director of goalkeeping.

The Next Pro team will mark the franchise coming one step closer to its MLS debut in 2023.

“Not only does this team serve as the next evolutionary stage between our academy and first team,” City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a statement released by the team, “but it also gives us a full season to identify and acquire players, test innovative ideas and fine tune the details of our high-press soccer philosophy ahead of our inaugural MLS season.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.