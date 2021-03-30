How 'The Lord of All Indoors' crushed the hopes of 17,206 Steamers fans 40 years ago

"The Lord of All Indoors," as Zungul is known in tribute to his seemingly endless list of MISL records, titles and awards, found himself open with little more than a half-minute to go when Dave D'Errico knocked the ball away from Ty Keough and caught both Steamers defenders too far upfield. Zungul took a pass out of a crowd from Luis Alberto and, despite a valiant effort by goalkeeper Slobo Ilijevski, broke both the tie and the Steamers' hearts with one off-balance swing of his magical left leg.

"They knew if they stopped me, they'd win the game," said Zungul, never one to indulge in false humility. "I was so tired, I was just waiting for the game to end. They play very hard in St. Louis. Some day I'm gonna die on this field.

"I didn't say it before, but I can say it now. We are the best. We showed them."

Almost lost in the aura of Zungul's last-minute heroics was a sterling performance by the Steamers' little "motor man," speedy Tony Glavin, who scored three goals. Zungul was voted the game's No. 1 star by the Professional Soccer Reporters Association, whose members picked Glavin No. 2 and Slobo No. 3.

The play Zungul finished (and that finished the Steamers) began with "close to a foul" against New York, Slobo said.