How 'The Lord of All Indoors' crushed the hopes of 17,206 Steamers fans 40 years ago
How 'The Lord of All Indoors' crushed the hopes of 17,206 Steamers fans 40 years ago

In the 1980 Major Indoor Soccer League Finals, Steve Zungul of the New York Arrows scored four goals to defeat the St. Louis Steamers. Here is our original report from the March 30, 1981, Post-Dispatch.

Steve Zungul

Dragon Nikilovich, left and Steve Zungul, wave to a booing crowd of Steamers fans after the New York Arrows championship win in 1981. Wayne Crosslin photo.

A shot that didn't go in for the Steamers and one that did go in for New York with 30 seconds left in the game were all that separated the two finalists Sunday afternoon at the Checkerdome.

The incomparable Steve Zungul's fourth goal of the day and 15th in five playoff games gave the Arrows their third straight Major Indoor Soccer League championship.

A crowd of 17,206, many of whom had witnessed the Steamers' 8-7 shootout victory Friday night over Wichita in the same building, watched a scrappy

St. Louis team nearly overcome the first-quarter loss by injury of M1SL rookie of the year Don Ebert, the club's scoring leader, and linemate Yilmaz Orhan, also a potent offensive force.

Emilio Romero nearly scored a go-ahead goal for the Steamers with a little more than four minutes remaining when he led a breakaway. His sizzler beat Shep Messing, striking the inside of the post to the right of the Arrows' diving goalkeeper the kind of shot ' that usually glances off the wood and into the net but the ball took a crazy bounce out.

"All of us will see that shot in our sleep for a long, long time," Steamers Coach Pat McBride said. McBride, the Steamers and their fans won't soon forget Zungul's game-winner, either.

"The Lord of All Indoors," as Zungul is known in tribute to his seemingly endless list of MISL records, titles and awards, found himself open with little more than a half-minute to go when Dave D'Errico knocked the ball away from Ty Keough and caught both Steamers defenders too far upfield. Zungul took a pass out of a crowd from Luis Alberto and, despite a valiant effort by goalkeeper Slobo Ilijevski, broke both the tie and the Steamers' hearts with one off-balance swing of his magical left leg.

"They knew if they stopped me, they'd win the game," said Zungul, never one to indulge in false humility. "I was so tired, I was just waiting for the game to end. They play very hard in St. Louis. Some day I'm gonna die on this field.

"I didn't say it before, but I can say it now. We are the best. We showed them."

Steve Zungul

Steve Zungul moves past Steve Pecher of the Steamers in the 1981 final. UPI photo.

Almost lost in the aura of Zungul's last-minute heroics was a sterling performance by the Steamers' little "motor man," speedy Tony Glavin, who scored three goals. Zungul was voted the game's No. 1 star by the Professional  Soccer Reporters Association, whose members picked Glavin No. 2 and Slobo No. 3.

The play Zungul finished (and that finished the Steamers) began with "close to a foul" against New York, Slobo said.

"Everybody looks at the referee as if to say, 'Where's the foul? but Zungul saw the empty space and got open to my right side," Slobo said. "At first I didn't see him over there, but the other guy (Alberto) gave him a good pass and my only chance was to block the shot before he took it. I nearly got there in time, but he made a move left, then went right and beat me. I tried to grab him as he went by and got my hand on his shirt. He was going down as he shot. It was a lucky goal."

Don Ebert

An injured Don Ebert leaves the field after the Steamers loss in the title game. Wayne Crosslin photo.
