Inaugural game for MLS Next Pro league will feature St. Louis City 2 on March 25

When St. Louis City 2 plays its first game in MLS Next Pro on Friday, March 25, at Hermann Stadium at St. Louis University, it will not only be the team’s first game, but also be the first game for anybody in the Major League Soccer developmental league.

“We’re excited to get started and March 25 can’t come soon enough,” said City 2 defender Josh Yaro, an MLS veteran who is expected to be on the first team next season. “The group is a young group. It’s an exciting group. We’re still getting to know each other, still building our chemistry, but so far has been nothing short of excitement and we’ve come together really well. We’ve had three (preseason) games so far, really positive things have come out of it.”

City 2 will split its games between SLU and Korte Stadium at Southern Illinois Edwardsville. The final game of the season, against Kansas City on Sept. 18, doesn’t have a site yet. Other than the team’s opening game on a Friday, the team will play its home games on Saturday or Sunday evenings.

The league is designed to serve as bridge for players leaving the MLS academy system but not yet ready for the level of play in MLS. While there’s no age limit in MLS Next Pro, City 2 plans to fill its roster mostly with young players, though players like Yaro, who is 27, and other early signees for the first team will use the team to get ready for next season.

For St. Louis City, it’s a rare opportunity to put a team on the field a season before the first team begins play in 2023.

“I think it is a great opportunity for us,” said City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “So in our pathway, in our plan of developing players and getting young boys, talented players into the first team squad, this is the perfect setup.”

Yaro was the second pick in the 2016 MLS draft by Philadelphia and started his pro career playing the USL Championship, which previously was where MLS teams sent young players.

“This would have been great,” Yaro said. “That’s a huge adjustment and I think this is a great idea and it’s a great way to bridge that gap and help academy players keep developing on their pathway to the first team because this is going to gain them experiences that will set everyone playing in this league up for the next step, which is MLS.”

Charles Altchek, who as the MLS senior vice president of league growth and operations is in charge of MLS Next Pro, said City 2 and Rochester were chosen to play in the first game for specific reasons. City 2 is the first team that will be putting a developmental team on the field ahead of its full team and Rochester is the only team in the league not affiliated with an MLS team. The league eventually will have teams from all MLS teams, plus some independents. This season there will be 21 teams in the league.

“Very conscious in terms of the uniqueness of St. Louis’ position within Next Pro and the fact that Rochester is our first independent team,” said Altchek, who was in town this week and met with the team prior to a practice at the Lou Fusz indoor facility in Earth City. “We wanted to bring those two moments tougher and really celebrate that and we’re really excited about our first-ever game being in St. Louis. It’s the next step for St. Louis in terms of bringing Major League Soccer to St. Louis and the second-to-last step because obviously next year we’ll be celebrating in a whole new way celebrating the launch of the team into their new stadium.”

Admission for City 2 games will be $10 in advance, $15 at the gate.

City 2 has played three preseason games and has six more to go. Its next home preseason game is Tuesday at Maryville University at 3:30 p.m. The team also has local preseason games against SLU on March 11 and against Missouri State at the Creve Coeur Soccer Complex on March 15.

The schedule:

Mar. 25 vs. Rochester at SLU, 7 p.m.

Apr. 3 at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Apr. 10 vs. Seattle at SLU, 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Apr. 24 vs. Minnesota at SLU, 7 p.m.

Apr. 29 at Salt Lake City, 8 p.m.

May 7 vs. Vancouver at SLU, 7 p.m.

May 22 vs. Portland at SIUE, 6 p.m.

May 29 vs. San Jose at SLU, 7 p.m.

June 4 vs. Houston at SIUE, 7 p.m.

June 11 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

June 17 at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

June 25 Salt Lake City at SIUE, 6 p.m.

July 2 vs. Colorado at SIUE, 7 p.m.

July 10 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

July 23 vs. Dallas at SIUE, 7 p.m.

July 30 at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs Chicago at SIUE, 8 p.m.

Aug. 14 at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Aug. 21 at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Portland, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Kansas City, TBD, 6 p.m.

