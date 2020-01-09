Jack Maher, from Althoff High and Scott Gallagher club, goes second in MLS draft

Jack Maher, who grew up in Caseyville, Ill., and played at Althoff High and with the St. Louis Scott Gallagher soccer club before going on to a successful college career at Indiana, took the next step when he was chosen second overall by expansion club Nashville SC in the MLS draft on Thursday.
The MLS draft used to be held in conjunction with the annual national coaches convention and with many of the players on hand. The league now does it on a conference call, but Nashville brought the personal touch to the draft as general manager Mike Jacobs took a busload of Nashville fans to Maher’s home to deliver the news in person.
“It’s a dream come true,” Maher told the video crew that accompanied Jacobs on the trip. To come to a team and a city like Nashville and the whole environment that’s there. This is really special. I’m so glad Nashville picked me.
“It means the world. Mike Jacobs is an incredible guy and the sort of family they’ve built around it and the ties to St. Louis, I think this is a steppingstone for the team as a whole.”
Maher, who is leaving Indiana after his sophomore season, was named a second-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches after being named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year. Shortly before the draft, Maher had signed a Generation Adidas contract, a program designed to get young players into MLS more quickly and, since their contracts don’t count against a team’s salary cap, they are attractive to teams to pick. Players are guaranteed college scholarships so they can continue their education.
The first pick in the draft, which belonged to the other expansion team entering the league this year, Inter Miami CF, was Robby Robinson of Clemson, who on Friday was in St. Louis to receive the Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top collegiate player. Robinson led the nation in points with 45, tying for the NCAA lead in goals (18) and tied for fifth in assists (nine).