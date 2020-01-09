Jack Maher, from Althoff High and Scott Gallagher club, goes second in MLS draft

Jack Maher, who grew up in Caseyville, Ill., and played at Althoff High and with the St. Louis Scott Gallagher soccer club before going on to a successful college career at Indiana, took the next step when he was chosen second overall by expansion club Nashville SC in the MLS draft on Thursday.

The MLS draft used to be held in conjunction with the annual national coaches convention and with many of the players on hand. The league now does it on a conference call, but Nashville brought the personal touch to the draft as general manager Mike Jacobs took a busload of Nashville fans to Maher’s home to deliver the news in person.

“It’s a dream come true,” Maher told the video crew that accompanied Jacobs on the trip. To come to a team and a city like Nashville and the whole environment that’s there. This is really special. I’m so glad Nashville picked me.

“It means the world. Mike Jacobs is an incredible guy and the sort of family they’ve built around it and the ties to St. Louis, I think this is a steppingstone for the team as a whole.”