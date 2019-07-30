U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the team to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles.
Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014, leading it to World Cup titles in 2015 and earlier this month. Ellis' resignation was first reported by The Equalizer, a women's soccer website.
Her contract was set to expire following the World Cup in France with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ellis, 52, will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour that runs through October. The tour kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl.
"When I accepted the head coaching position this was the time frame I envisioned," Ellis said in a statement released through U.S. Soccer. "The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment."
Ellis' overall record as coach of the USWNT is 102-7-18.