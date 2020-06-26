Keep it simple: Our MLS team should be named the St. Louis Stars

Tom Timmermann Tom Timmermann is a Blues beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Tom Timmermann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There is a tendency among people trying to be creative to get too cute, to overthink matters.

Sometimes things are brutally obvious, but we look past them because if it’s so obvious, how good can it be? We must be clever, we must be innovative, we must be bold and daring. And then you often end up with something that’s convoluted, that makes no sense, is dated within weeks and doesn’t stand up to a test of time.

The wait to learn the name of St. Louis’ entry in Major League Soccer drags on, and it will likely drag on for a bit longer. For all we know, the name has long been decided and sits in a safe in Carolyn Kindle Betz’s living room, though I have no idea whether or not she has one. (A name or a safe; I’m confident she has a living room.)

So this may well be a moot argument. But if anyone were to ask me, and people have, though no one with any say in the matter, my answer remains simple:

The team should be the St. Louis Stars.

It is a name steeped in history and common sense. Stars was the name of St. Louis’ entry in the North American Soccer League, playing here from 1967 to 1977. (It was also the name of a successful Negro League baseball team in St. Louis in the early 1900s.)