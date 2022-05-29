Lack of finishing proves costly as City2 ties San Jose II, falls in shootout

The first and the second half were night and day for City2, but the team’s struggles to finish its abundant chances, not only in regulation but in the shootout that followed, cost it. City2 tied San Jose Earthquakes II 1-1 in an MLS Next Pro game at Hermann Stadium at SLU, and then lost in the subsequent shootout 4-3.

“I really just think we were a little tentative in that first half,” City2 coach John Hackworth said. “And that's not who we are. We didn't give up a lot in that first half, but that's not who we want to be. In particular, we had some really good plays where we turn them over high up the field, but we don't reward ourselves to get an opportunity on goal and that was probably the most frustrating part.”

Two halftime subs and a strategy change paid almost immediate dividends, with Vitor Dias scoring in his first minute in the game, but then one of the few defensive problems of the day led to a free kick that was perfectly taken by Rodolfo Castro, who placed the shot where it was impossible for goalie Ian McGrane to reach.

But other than that, the game belonged to City2. It had seven shots on goal to two for San Jose, and outshot them overall 16 to 5. Some of the chances were golden; City2 just couldn’t put them in the net.

“We did enough to earn the win,” said City2 captain Josh Yaro. “But then again, soccer is not perfect. And the best team doesn't always win, I think, for us it’s a tie but it feels like a loss just because of the way that we play in the second half, the chances that we created. We felt like we could have had the win. But then again, it's a good learning experience for us, good learning moment and pick ourselves up for the next game and go after it and get a win.”

"If we get going and start converting the chances we'll win games by multiple goals," Hackworth said. "So that's so frustrating that we're not in a position to."

The game goes into the books as a tie, with each team getting a point, and then San Jose getting an extra point for winning the shootout. City2 is in sixth place in the Western Conference, but has played fewer games than the teams ahead of it.

Dias, who had scored in his last game, was one of two halftime subs Hackworth made. He came on for Aaron Heard, at 15 the youngest player on the team. Hackworth has gone with an experienced lineup for most of the season, but it’s City2 and Next Pro are designed with development in mind and he’s been looking for chances to get some of the team’s academy players on to the field. Heard, Fritz Volmar and Dida Armstrong are the three youngsters to have made starts for City2; a few others have come on as subs.

“This is a team with young guys and we have to make sure that we're giving guys opportunities and Aaron is such a talented young player,” Hackworth said. “That's what that is, we have to make sure we dole that out appropriately and we try to make sure we give them a chance to succeed too. So we put him around a good group of players. And he had a great play there in the 38th minute of the first half, he picks off a pass and we're on our way to goal so he'll learn a lot from that.”

In the first minute of the second half, Ben Di Rosa had a shot blocked in the box but the rebound came to Dias, who slammed it in from about 10 yards out.

But not long after play resumed, Kwame Awuah, the other sub who came on at halftime, was called for a foul, and got a yellow card, just outside the penalty area and on the ensuing free kick, Castor put it in the upper right hand corner, where there was no way for McGrane to get it.

After that, City2 had chance after chance, but couldn’t finish them. Starting about 10 minutes into the second, City2 had a steady stream of opportunities for about 15 minutes, including a close-range header by Dias that went wider than would have seemed possible.

“He's someone that's dangerous,” Yaro said. “Sometimes in soccer, you need individual brilliance whether it’s on the offensive side or the offensive side. And for him, he's a guy that can make things happen on his own and I'm happy that he got the goal because I was telling him like you got two goals in you today and he nearly had a second, so happy for him. Happy for the team that were able to get the goal. Again, overall, a little bit disappointing. That's credit to the guys because most teams will be OK with tying. We're not because we know where we want to get and we know that we're not there yet. It's a work in progress and I have full confidence in your team that we will get there. We will.”

In the shootout, Dias had his shot saved by San Jose goalie Emmanuel Ochoa and Akil Watts put his shot over the bar. McGrane stopped one shot, and San Jose got the extra point.

