While there's not a St. Louis native on the United States women's soccer team for the first time in the past five Women's World Cups, there's still a local player competing in the tournament, and with an unlikely team.

Hali Long, who attended Francis Howell North and played college soccer at Arkansas-Little Rock, is co-captain and starting center back for the Philippines national team, an archipelago in southeast Asia more than 8,000 miles from St. Louis.

She's helped the Philippines advance to its first-ever World Cup, men's or women's.

"It's a whole new experience that none of us has experienced before as individuals let alone as a country," Long told ABS-CBN Sports.

The team is mostly comprised of Americans, as 18 of 23 players on the roster were born in the United States. Filipino volunteers in the United States scoured the Internet and contacted players to recruit those with Philippine heritage.

Long was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to an American father, David Long, and a Filipino mother, Lilie Candido.

She first made the national team in 2016, soon after finishing her collegiate playing career, and she's excited to represented the Philippines.

“To be able to represent my heritage, just to have that opportunity to bring it back home for (the) people who brought me up, is such an honor,” Long said Thursday to The Associated Press.

It took years before the @PilipinasWNFT clinched that FIFA World Cup entry, a first for PH football.



Our July cover girls Hali Long and Inna Palacios tell us what it’s been like to be a part of that rise together and what it spells for the future of the sport.#PWNFTForPreen pic.twitter.com/xGE5xoiGQO — Preen.ph (@preenph) July 14, 2023

Despite growing up in the U.S., she said, “Under our roof, it was purely Pinoy, and I knew nothing different.”

That, she said, was her “deciding factor” in her choice to play for the Philippines. “It’s just who I was, without question.”

She's quickly gaining stardom in the Philippines.

Long was featured on the cover of Preen, a women’s lifestyle website in the Philippines.

Long even has a YouTube fan channel, with more than 400 subscribers.

Long and the Philippines lost their opener, 2-0 to Switzerland. The team has two more group stage games, early Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. vs. host New Zealand, then early Sunday at 2 a.m. vs. Norway. Both games air on Fox Sports 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.