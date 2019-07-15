Fans of Arsenal Football Club — the storied London professional soccer team — are lashing out against team owner Stan Kroenke, blaming him for the team’s lack of success, the Guardian reports Monday.
Fourteen separate supporter groups have urged Kroenke to make “new and dynamic” appointments to help reinvigorate the team. The club hasn’t won a major trophy since 2005.
In a joint statement, the Arsenal fan groups complain that “our club feels like an investment vehicle … . It is sad that an institution like Arsenal FC has such passive ownership.”
Missouri native Kroenke and his wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, own several sports franchises. His ownership of the St. Louis Rams, and his decision to move the NFL team back to Los Angeles in 2016, left hard feelings in St. Louis.
To read the Guardian story, go to https://www.theguardian.com