Planned MLS stadium in St. Louis

A view of the planned MLS stadium looking northwest from 20th and Market streets. A public plaza with a small soccer field is planned along the eastern edge of the stadium and 20th Street, according to renderings obtained by the Post-Dispatch. The facility is being designed by HOK of St. Louis and Minneapolis-based Julie Snow.

Renderings for the new Major League Soccer Stadium in St. Louis have sparked speculation on a name for the structure.

As one Twitter user pointed out, maybe Imo's could step up for naming rights.

