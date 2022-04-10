Offense keeps rolling for City2 in 4-3 win over Tacoma

Through three games, offense is not shaping up as a problem for City2.

After back-to-back 2-0 wins to start their season, City2 scored twice in each half on its way to a 4-3 win over Tacoma Defiance, the developmental side of the Seattle Sounders, in an MLS Next Pro game on Sunday at Hermann Stadium at SLU.

With eight goals in three games, two games in MLS Next Pro, one in the U.S. Open Cup, City2 is the top scoring team to start the season. Those goals have come from seven different players – only Wan Kuzain, who was held off the scoresheet on Sunday, has scored twice.

“I really like the fact that we are creating chances,” said City2 coach John Hackworth, “and we’re turning teams over high up the field and we’re capitalizing on it. We score a couple goals on set pieces and that’s nice. A lot of positives from today.

“I hope (the seven goalscorers) means we’re very much a team and that we’re very collective about the way we approach things. It’s not about one guy. I think Josh Dolling does so many good things and he doesn’t get on the scoresheet with a goal. … We’re sharing the workload. That will be a good thing and we need to do that more and more as we continue through the year.”

Against an experienced Tacoma team that included five players on Seattle’s MLS roster, City2 fell behind 1-0 on the first goal it had allowed this season, an own goal knocked in by captain Josh Yaro, but then quickly took the lead, first tying the game in the 15th minute when Akil Watts scored from 20 yards out on a break and then in the 36th minute, Celio Pompeu picked up a loose ball and beat goalie Andrew Thomas to the far post from a tight angle. In the second half, City2 scored twice in three minutes, first on a header by former SLU player AJ Palazzolo in the 68th minute off a free kick from Pompeu and then a goal by Max Schneider to make it 4-1 before Tacoma scored twice in the final 12 minutes to make it 4-3 and create a tighter finish than Hackworth would have liked.

“Way, way too tight for my liking,” he said. “At the same time, we just saw so many good things to get up 4-1. We wanted to get some young guys in the game, give them an opportunity to play in a pro game, that’s valuable, but giving up two late, and the last two were really poor goals. I’m glad we can give those up in a win. That’s the only way I’ll stomach that one.”

Pompeu is from Brazil and played collegiately at Virginia Commonwealth before coming to City2.

“Every day we work on our offense,” Pompeu said, “every day we try to score the maximum goals. We take our practice like our game, so that’s why, when we go to the game, it’s so easy, everybody’s comfortable, everybody’s confident.”

And everybody apparently can do it.

“Even the players on the bench,” Pompeu said. “The first two games, I was on the bench, but I was always working hard, always waiting for my opportunity, so when my opportunity comes, I will show up and score a goal and help the team.”

Though there may be some more defensive talk in the week ahead.

“I want to really make sure we learn our lesson from this,” Hackworth said, “because you need to be able to manage a game and see it out, but while we had young guys on the field, we have to be more mature. We know we have to be a much more intelligent, collective unit in those final moments. Especially with the fact they weren’t plying through us, they literally just played over us. So that’s something we’ll work on for sure.”

After a sellout crowd of 6,000 for their first game, City2 drew about 1,000 on Sunday evening.

