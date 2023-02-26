AUSTIN, TEXAS — The symbolism could not have been better.

After Tim Parker rose to head in what would be the first goal in St. Louis City SC history, giving his team a 1-0 lead and showing to everybody that, yes, this team can do something, the defender grabbed the ball and stuck it under his shirt.

Parker and his wife Kelsey are expecting a baby boy in August, and he had asked her before the game if he could do that if he scored a goal as a way to announce that they were expecting a child. It wasn’t likely to happen anyway; Parker came into the night having scored two goals in eight seasons, his most recent in 2018. Still, she said yes.

It was a perfect fit for the first day of St. Louis City SC’s soccer life. The gestation period has been long, roughly 3½ years from when the franchise was granted, a time filled with planning and waiting but no playing. Who knows what the rest of this season will hold for City SC, but on a slightly chilly Saturday evening at Q2 Stadium, City SC rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the final 17 minutes on goals, one sublime, one ridiculous, from Jared Stroud and Klauss to grab a 3-2 win over Austin FC that was both historic and dramatic, with a little bit of the bizarre thrown in. For one week at least, City SC is tied for first in the Western Conference with a 1-0 record.

“It was a roller coaster of game, to be honest,” Parker said. “I’m just really happy for this group of guys. It was a game where not everything went our way but everyone kept fighting and everyone kept going. We talked before the game that we believe in our process and believe in what we want to do and to get a result here in our first game is an amazing feeling.”

“It means a lot to the city,” said Stroud, referring to the team’s home, not the team’s name. “It’s great to earn three points in a tough place to come and play.”

“Just an amazing feeling,” said Klauss. “It is forever in my memories, forever in the history of the club. Just amazing. Amazing.”

And unusual. City SC's win snapped a streak of five losses for expansion teams in their first games. LAFC's win in 2018 is the only win among the past 11 debutantes, and City SC's win came against a team that lost in the Western Conference final last season.

At the final whistle, which came not long after an Austin header cracked off the crossbar, inches from tying the game, there hugs on the field.

“A lot of people were screaming at each other, in a good way,” Parker said. “I think everyone was just really excited. … For the club in general, for the staff, everyone that works on this club, it’s been 1,286 days coming, so we’re so happy for everyone that everyone’s able to get that first game under their belt and it worked out really well that it was a win as well.”

“I’m just extremely relieved,” said coach Bradley Carnell. “We knew there was a lot of weight on our shoulders, being the new kids on the block. To start off the season with three points is extremely humbling.”

After the game, team president Carolyn Kindle was given the ball from Parker’s goal in the dressing room.

“I’m just really happy for the moment and everything for the team,” Parker said.

Parker’s goal, a header off a corner kick from Eduard Lowen in the 24th minute, put City SC up 1-0, but the end of the game was filled with theatrics. City SC had fallen behind 2-1, starting with one goal right before the half that Parker said had left the team dejected at the break. When Austin scored in the 72nd minute, it looked like City’s life would start with a loss. But six minutes later, the hand of fate stepped in.

Austin defender Kipp Keller, who played high school soccer in St. Louis at Principia and then went on to star at St. Louis University, passed the ball casually back toward his own goal and his buddy Jared Stroud. The only problem is that Stroud no longer plays for Austin, having been traded to St. Louis after the season. Stroud was all by himself, with only goalie Brad Stuver to beat, and he did that to tie the game in the 78th minute.

“Kipp’s a good friend of mine,” Stroud said, his voice confirming how bad he felt for Keller. Stroud said Keller looked at him twice – “maybe he recognized me,” he said – and then without looking played it to him. “I feel bad for him. But I was happy to score. It was like, ‘Shoot it.’ I didn’t think twice.” He knew what to do. “I played against that goalie for two years,” he said.

“Sometimes you need to earn that,” Carnell said. “You might need to just be at the right place at the right time. You might need to just close down somebody, and you create your own luck. I think Gary Player said ‘The harder I work, the luckier I get.’ And I think that’s just what the group did tonight. The harder they worked, the more they came out of their shells, the more they got used to the tempo of the game, they more they got used to what’s going on.”

At that point, City SC would have been happy with a tie – “We would have been proud of a point,” Carnell said – but three points awaited. In the 86th minute, Klauss, the one-named Brazilian striker, checked up just enough to stay onside and then ran onto a well-weighted pass from sub Niko Gioacchini, cut back to his left, turning Keller inside out and extending his awful evening, and then with the outside of his right foot put the ball just inside the far post. After the goal, Klauss was laying on his back, exhausted, as he accepted congratulations from his teammates.

“I saw the space behind the last line so I tried to run there,” he said, “and then, to be honest, I was so tired that I didn’t think about it. I just did it. I had a lot of cramps, both legs, both calves. … I’m so happy for the goal but proud of the team and what we did today was unbelievable.”

“We know Klauss is a weapon,” Carnell said. “He begged me to keep him on and I’m glad we did.”

MLS teams play 34 games in the regular season, and Carnell told his team before the game that this was the first of 34 chapters in a book.

"We started off the story the right way," he said.

