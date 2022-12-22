A dream comes true as SLU's John Klein gets drafted by hometown St. Louis City SC

Almost a year ago, on the day of last seaon's Major League Soccer SuperDraft, John Klein went to the home of his St. Louis University teammate Kipp Keller in Town and Country to watch along with him. After Keller was taken with the fifth pick by Austin, Klein got in his car and drove to the home of another teammate, SLU goalie Patrick Schulte, who was taken with the 12th pick by Columbus. SLU ended up having four players chosen in the top 16 of the draft, six in all.

“Then I went home,” Klein recalled Wednesday night, “and I was so happy for those guys but the whole time, I was like, ‘Man I hope this is me one day.’ And today I got that feeling.”

Klein, who closed his five seasons at SLU by being named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s co-offensive player of the year this season, got his dream done twice on Wednesday, not only getting drafted but drafted by his brand-new hometown team, St. Louis City SC. “The stars kind of aligned for me that St. Louis took me,” he said, “the hometown team, where I played college soccer, and it just worked out all perfect.”

City SC took Klein with the first pick of the second round, the 30th overall, and with the final one for the team since it had traded away its third-round pick. The team made only two selections, taking midfielder/defender Owen O’Malley from Creighton with the ninth pick.

Klein, a midfielder, brings a rare hometown presence to the team. Of the 23 players acquired by the team before Klein, the closest anyone came to being local was defender Kyle Hiebert, who went to Missouri State. And while Klein was born in Kansas City and grew up mostly in Columbia, Missouri, he, like his father, his grandfather and great uncle, played at SLU. He also played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher club.

“This was an emotional pick for us,” City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said, “keeping a St. Louis kid at home. Having a player we watched endlessly, he’s also a good person. We have a close relationship with Kevin Kalish, who coaches him. We want to be the club that looks after their own people and gives St. Louisans opportunities. He fits our principles a lot. He’s aggressive, hard working, tireless, he’s like a workhorse who he does everything for our team. He was always in our mind, if we can keep him at home in the Lou, that’s what we wanted and that’s what we got.”

Klein and the team have already gotten an up close look at each other. Klein trained for three weeks with City2 during the summer and liked the fit. Apparently City SC did too.

“I got to know the guys a little bit,” Klein said, “got to know how they like to play, some of their philosophies and tactics and things like that and get a good feel for the kind of people they are, the coaches, the people in the front office. The way they play, on the front foot, playing aggressively, I think that suits me very well.”

The first round of the MLS SuperDraft was streamed this season, with the final two rounds just announced online, so Klein missed by one pick on hearing his name called. As the broadcast ended and someone in the Klein family went to call up the draft tracker, Klein’s phone rang. The caller ID said John Hackworth, City’s director of coaching and the coach of City2. Klein had a pretty good idea why he was calling and soon there was euphoria at Klein’s parents’ home in Columbia.

It may have been City SC or nothing for Klein, who met with only team while at the MLS College Showcase in Cary, N.C., Portland, whose academy he played for. His only contact with City at that time was a quick conversation with Hackworth in a hotel lobby. Klein had initially invited teammates to come join him to watch the draft, but said he backtracked on that idea and kept the watch party group small.

Klein has never been inside CityPark, City SC’s brand-new stadium, but he’s watched it grow. His preferred training run while at SLU was a five-mile trip from campus, down Market, past the stadium and Union Station, Enterprise Center and down to the Arch and the river and back. “You get so many things in it, it’s my favorite run in St. Louis by far,” he said.

Klein says he didn’t choose it for inspirational purposes or anything like that; he just likes the run. But you have to wonder what goes through the mind of a college soccer player with aspirations watching a soccer palace going up just down the street from where he lives and plays.

“I think that’s so cool, just being a mile from the stadium during my college days and seeing this thing literally sprout from the ground in the last few years,” he said. “It’s been incredible.”

Though a local, Klein needs to find a place to live; his SLU apartment lease runs out at the end of the month. He is also aware of a harsh MLS reality: Being drafted brings no guarantees. Even first-round picks who aren’t in the Generation adidas program have a tough time making it. For picks in the second and third rounds, the road is even harder.

“The draft is great, it gets me into a club,” he said, “but ultimately I’m fighting for a first-team position now. There’s no guarantee I’m going to be on a first-team contract, there’s no guarantee I’m going to be part of the club after the next month or so. Honestly, the work starts now and everyone says that after the draft. … I just want to make St. Louis a home and be a part of the team.”