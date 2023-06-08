There’s simply no two ways about it: Wednesday was a weird day for St. Louis City SC.

The team woke up in St. Louis, flew down to Dallas, checked into a hotel, ate lunch, took a nap, checked out of the hotel and then headed to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, which was largely empty, for a game that, at 40 minutes, would be shorter than their nap. The first 50 minutes of the game had been played 32 days before, on May 6, with neither team scoring. Then came rain and lightning, and after about a two-hour wait, the decision to send everyone home and try again later.

“It’s a unique scenario that I haven’t found myself in before,” defender Tim Parker.

And in the end, City SC had nothing to show for it. In a throwback to how games were going for them when this game started, the team did not make the best of its chances on offense and paid the price for missteps on defense. The team was on the ground in Texas for less than 12 hours and came home empty-handed, losing to FC Dallas 2-0.

“The only thing that bugs me,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said, “to play 40 minutes and do all this and invest so much in terms of the logistics and not to walk out of here with a point, at least, and another clean sheet. That's the most frustrating thing.”

So yes, the defeat snapped the team’s three-game win streak and marked a rarity: only the second time in 15 games this season the team had lost by more than one goal. But considering the circumstances, a game that lasted only 40 minutes, it figures to be easy for the team to put this behind them, even if the team did allow more goals in those 40 minutes than it had in the preceding 270. In some ways, it will feel like it never really happened or, at the least, doesn’t really count, though of course it does. If City SC goes out and beats the Los Angeles Galaxy, to many it will still feel like the team has a four-game winning streak. And thanks to Atlanta getting a tie with LAFC later that night, City SC held on to first in the Western Conference.

“When we came into the locker room,” Parker said, “we said forget about it, ‘Move on to Sunday, we’re back home.’ That’s all we can do.”

“I thought we found good rhythm to the game,” Carnell said. “We couldn’t hurt them in transition in the moments that we created, and I thought we were on the gas pedal and controlled it until we gave up two moments of transition ourselves and get punished. Those are mistakes in MLS and Dallas is a good team and when you give up those moments and you don’t really defend the transition that leads to a little bit of space and we get punished.”

Back when this game began, it was so long ago that the team was struggling and Miguel Perez was still in high school. Now, City SC is cruising again, even if top striker Klauss is out. But that passage of time also speaks to a different lineup that was on the field on Wednesday than the one that has been used in the win streak. The past three games have all had Njabulo Blom anchoring the midfield and Kyle Hiebert at left back, but when this game started, John Nelson was still the starting left back and Blom was working his way back into shape after a groin injury. Carnell had the option to sub both Blom and Hiebert into the game before play resumed but didn’t.

“If we go back to (the start of) that game against Dallas, I thought that was one of our best halves of the year,” Carnell said. “I thought we were tactically on point, I thought physically we competed and were combative against them. From that point of view, Johnny Nelson was and is a starter on our team. There was no (thought) in the coaching staff’s mind that we should get him off straight away, there was no (thought) for a Miggy Perez. I thought Miggy did a very good job tonight.”

Blom is expected to be named to South Africa’s roster for an upcoming match with Morocco. Carnell said Blom would “probably” be available for the Galaxy game and then head off to South Africa, missing the Nashville game the following Saturday.

"So we needed to prepare Miggy in keep him going with minutes,” Carnell said. “We trust this team and we trust our squad. I don’t see any reason we would have needed to change.”

Dallas got its first goal in the 80th minute of the game, the 30th minute of play on Wednesday, after Nicholas Gioacchini couldn’t control a pass from Lucas Bartlett and Edwin Cerrillo of Dallas, who wasn’t in the game on May 6 but entered the lineup because Paxton Pomykal of Dallas had gotten injured in the interim, started a break the other way. He passed to Jader Obrian to sent a perfect pass to Jesus Ferreira of Dallas split City SC center backs Parker and Bartlett and got a step on them and then deftly angled the ball with his right foot inside the far post and out of the reach of goalie Roman Burki.

“We gave him that opportunity,” Parker said, “I think, a little bit by little mistakes here and there and we let one slip away from us and the next thing they’re in on goal.”

“When you give up some moments in transition,” Carnell said, “Ferreira and company will hurt you.”

City SC had a few chances, maybe its best on a free kick by Eduard Lowen from just outside the penalty area that he put just wide of the post in the 73rd minute. Fifteen minutes prior, Lowen had a shot in the run of play that Dallas goalie Maarten Paes dived to deflect away. But on other plays, City SC got the ball into the box but couldn't get a good shot off. City SC took seven shots on Wednesday; only two were on goal. For the game, City SC had 16 shots, with three on goal.

City SC still has won three in a row at home and will be looking for a fourth on Sunday.

“It's disappointing,” he said. “It's frustrating, but I don't want any bad negative energy in the locker room. I don't want any bad negative energy in and around the team. So, from that point of view, we have to, knowing this was a once-off hopefully — in terms of to play a game so many weeks later — and to continue to gain from this. And again, they had different lineup, you know, so obviously, they bring in different guys, two different new players in the team. So, you know, we weren't, you know, we have a fit and healthy squad, so we didn't we didn't need to tinker too much and change too much. But these little things are all ingredients. Either it works or it doesn't, and today it didn't work.”